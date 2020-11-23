Kiran Hampton
Hometown: Great Falls, Va.
Concentration: History and Literature
Award: Mitchell
Hampton was watching a European soccer match on Saturday, hoping for his phone to ring. “They said, ‘If you get it, we’ll call you. If you don’t get it, we’ll send you an email,” Hampton said. An email never came, but the call did. He sat with the good news a few hours before telling his mother and grandparents.
“It’s just really humbling, and it makes one think about the structure of their lives,” said Hampton, a former Eliot House resident.
Hampton spent much of his time at Harvard inside the booth at WHRB and later as its president (2018 to 2019), honing his leadership skills. He interned for the Democratic Caucus of the U.S. House of Representatives and is currently a staff aide for a board member of the Fairfax County Public Schools.
Hampton plans to study economics at Queen’s University Belfast in Northern Ireland next year. “This is an important way in which we help others,” he said, adding that he would like to look more into labor regulation, labor law, or financial regulations. When he returns to the U.S., he will study at Harvard Law School.