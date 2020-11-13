Tuesday

7 a.m.

About three times per week, I wake up at 6:45 a.m., for my Air Force ROTC workout. Due to COVID-19, our physical training (PT) looks a little different than normal. We have the option of attending synchronous Zoom workouts or completing them on our own. I normally do my own or do it (socially distant!) with fellow cadets. Each week, we have a different PT assignment. This week is cardio and a mock Air Force fitness assessment. This morning, I did the cardio workout, and it felt so great to get up and move after a long weekend! On Tuesdays, we also have “Aerospace Studies” (AS100) and “Leadership Lab” (LLAB) at MIT. AS100 is a virtual classroom course for first-years, where we learn about the history of the military, mission of the Air Force, professionalism, and how to begin our journeys toward commissioning as military officers. LLAB is a hands-on, interactive, online course where upperclassmen cadets teach and lead us and sophomore cadets in leadership activities, military briefings, Air Force drill, and more.

9:30 a.m.

College dining is definitely different during COVID-19 times. For meals, I go to Mather dining hall to pick up my food. Food is served in prepackaged and individual containers. We have a few options for entrees, salads/soups, sides, snacks, drinks, and desserts. The HUDS staff works so hard to make sure we have delicious food, and I am very grateful. Today, I ate cereal with milk for breakfast, grilled chicken with fruit, yogurt, and applesauce for lunch, and I finished the night off with some chicken parmesan. I also had some pretzels and fruit for snacks. The dining plan here is unlimited, so we are allowed to take food back to our rooms for snacks later.

5 p.m.

I am a member of University Choir, or UChoir! We rehearse once per week and work on material for our virtual Christmas carols! We learn the carols during Zoom rehearsals, then each member records their part on our own and sends them to the director. I sing soprano and am currently working on recording [Mark A.] Miller’s “Christ is Born” and [Daniel] Pinkham’s “Evergreen.” Our director and members of a tech team collaborate and work to assemble each choir member’s recordings! I am so excited to see the final product at Christmas.

10:20 p.m.

There is still theater happening during the pandemic! I am currently in a Zoom production of “Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure”! It is a musical written by Julia Riew ’21 (with orchestrations by undergrad Ian Chan ’22), directed by Rebecca Aparicio and is being produced by The A.R.T. I am so thrilled to be playing the Storyteller, a musical enchantress who is the ultimate ruler of Storyland. We have rehearsals five days per week (hours vary depending on the day) and are recording a cast album and the musical in the coming weeks! This family show will be aired around Thanksgiving.