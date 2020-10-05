Climate Change Institute Director Paul Mayewski, another senior author, said their analysis included chemical proxies for 60 different variables and is able to detect changes in the ice column that relate to specific storms. The most meaningful find was elevated concentrations of sodium and chloride — a marker of the anomaly’s origin in the salty waters of the North Atlantic — between 1914 and 1919 that were unmatched in 100 years.

Mayewski said an important factor in enabling the findings was the central European location of the glacier from which the core was taken.

“The closer the ice core is to the action, the more relevant it is,” Mayewski said. “I think the most interesting thing [is] that, in a bad sense, a perfect storm occurs. … In this particular case it was the combination of a pandemic and climate change and we all know that that’s exactly what’s happening right now. In the case of World War I, the people who were impacted by this — up to 500 million — were even less likely to get through it because of all the stresses that were already in existence, everything from the battlefield to malnutrition.”

“The environment is a complex system. We can’t account for all variables of how climate affects the outbreak of disease, but we know for a fact that it does.” — Alex More

Historical accounts of conditions at the front commonly mention torrential rains that filled trenches with water, keeping troops continually soaked, and creating seas of churned mud that swallowed, horses, machines, even men. More cited poet Mary Borden, a war nurse and suffragette, who after The Somme wrote “The Song of the Mud,” in which she refers to themuck as “the vast liquid grave of our armies” whose “monstrous, distended belly reeks with the undigested dead.”

The study picked up three peaks of heavy rains followed by spikes in mortality in 1915 and 1916, which led to crop failures and hardship during what was called the “turnip winter” in Germany. The final leap in 1918 preceded the Spanish flu’s most deadly wave in autumn as the war was drawing to a close.

Though debate remains over the Spanish flu’s origins, there seems little doubt about the deadly impact of waves that began in the spring of 1918 and its connection to wartime troop movements. Though estimates vary, it is thought to have infected 500 million and killed 30 million to 50 million.

