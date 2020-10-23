These photographic vignettes offer a visual tribute to autumn. With periods of day and night reaching a temporal balance, the changes are reflected in the natural environment.

A collage of ochre leaves frame a historical lantern while a fanlight window becomes a stunning example of Impressionism.

Whether you are running along a pathway of vermilion leaves along the Charles River, or witnessing the sunrise over the tower of Dunster House, these moments offer a breath of fresh air and sense of renewal to the viewer.