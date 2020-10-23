Skip to content

Graduate School of Design revises master’s program

Overview from the Smith Campus Center.

Autumnal exposures: Colorful moments in passing

An overview from the Smith Campus Center in Harvard Square shows autumn colors turning across campus.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard photographer captures the beauty of the season

By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer

These photographic vignettes offer a visual tribute to autumn. With periods of day and night reaching a temporal balance, the changes are reflected in the natural environment.

A collage of ochre leaves frame a historical lantern while a fanlight window becomes a stunning  example of Impressionism.

Whether you are running along a pathway of vermilion leaves along the Charles River, or witnessing the sunrise over the tower of Dunster House, these moments offer a breath of fresh air and sense of renewal to the viewer.

View of fall foliage at Radcliffe Yard.

Fall foliage blazes around the gates of Radcliffe Yard.

 

Stairs that descend to the Carpenter Center.

Long shadows are cast along the stairs that descend to the Carpenter Center.

The fanlight window of the Harvard Art Museums.
The Dana Palmer House.

The fanlight window of the Harvard Art Museums on Quincy Street reflects autumn’s palette. Scattered leaves surround the Dana Palmer House.

 

Man walking dog.

A dog walk along Brattle Street by Radcliffe Yard is more pleasurable with the crunch of autumn leaves.

View of fall foliage at Harvard Business School.
Sever Hall.

A lamppost at Harvard Business School faintly glows against the fiery fall backdrop. At Sever Hall tiny golden leaves interact with its intricate designs.

A jogger passes alongside the River Houses.

A jogger passes alongside the River Houses.

Sunken Garden in Radcliffe Yard.

Social distancing comes easy in the Sunken Garden in Radcliffe Yard.

Arnold Arboretum.

The landscape is ablaze at Arnold Arboretum.

Arnold Arboretum.

A solitary figure walks along a path at the arboretum.

Arnold Arboretum.
A felled tree makes for a fun obstacle course.

Autumn leaves at the arboretum decorate the boughs of a conifer tree. A felled tree makes for a fun obstacle course.

Along the Charles River.

An early morning run along the Charles River.

The Dunster House.

The Dunster House tower is silhouetted against the early morning sun.

 

