In announcing its virtual fall season, the American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) lists a new series, a musical, and a world premiere among its offerings.

“A.R.T.’s virtual fall programming engages local artists and amplifies their work in a new series called Virtually Oberon, and also includes special programming for children and their grown-ups with our new all-ages musical, ‘Jack and the Beanstalk: A Musical Adventure,’” said Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus.



Under the leadership of Paulus and Executive Producer Diane Borger, the fall will include three conversation series: Behind the Scenes, featuring A.R.T. artists making work; Civically Speaking, examining politics, history, and the meaning of democracy; and ‘The Lunch Room,’ A.R.T.’s popular weekly talk show. Later this fall, the A.R.T. will be co-producing the world premiere of a new play in partnership with four theaters across the country.

“We believe in the transformative potential of shared space and shared experience, and we look forward to inviting audiences back into our spaces for ‘1776’ and other future productions when health and safety guidelines allow,” said Paulus. “In the meantime, we are excited about partnering with our audiences in new ways this fall.”

Virtually Oberon events and “Jack and the Beanstalk” will have a suggested ticket price along with a pay-what-you-can option; “The Lunch Room” and virtual events in the Civically Speaking and Behind the Scenes series are free and supported by donations. Tickets can be purchased and registrations secured now for select events at americanrepertorytheater.org; additional shows and events will be available later this fall.

In addition to the virtual programming and events listed below, A.R.T. is centering several ongoing collaborations and partnerships:

With Lisa Yancey and the Yancey Consulting team, to build an anti-racist practice and anti-oppressive organization. A.R.T will share new actions on its social media channels and website, aggregating these actions into summary reports on a quarterly basis. The first report will specifically address the BIPOC Demands for White American Theatre, to be released by Nov. 16.

With the Healthy Buildings Program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, to create new editions of our “Roadmap for Recovery and Resilience for Theater,” a living document for cultural venues around the country to access public health strategies for safety and resilience.

With the Harvard Center for Wellness and Health Promotion (CWHP), integrating wellness practices and workshops into our audience experience to foster connection and well-being, particularly during this time of isolation and uncertainty.

For more information, including dates and ticket prices, visit the A.R.T. website.