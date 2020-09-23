Skip to content

A Divine cosmos

Jameela Jamil is in a good place

Arts & Humanities

A Divine cosmos

SHARP research fellowship helps a junior develop a new visual methodology

Dante map.

Arts & Humanities

A Divine cosmos

A hand-drawn cosmographical map of Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy," created by Madeleine Klebanoff-O'Brien '22 through her summer fellowship at Houghton Library.

Courtesy of Madeleine Klebanoff-O'Brien

SHARP research fellowship helps a junior develop a new visual methodology

By Anna Burgess Harvard Correspondent

As she ended the academic year last spring, Madeleine Klebanoff-O'Brien '22 was hoping that unlike so much else, her summer research fellowship at Houghton Library wouldn't be canceled due to the pandemic.

Luckily for her, the library was ready to take the fellowship virtual — and two months later, she has not only gained a new set of research skills, she's developed a new way of looking at research altogether.

Klebanoff-O'Brien, whose research focused on Dante Alighieri's "Divine Comedy," concluded her fellowship by creating a fully image-based research product. She illustrated Dante's entire cosmos with visual details pulled from Houghton sources, including depictions of Earth's elements inspired by medieval astronomical texts and drawings of angels based on 14th-century woodcuts. To explain the map's symbolic elements to an average viewer, Klebanoff-O'Brien also made an image-based commentary.

"My revelation in this work has been all the associations that can be built visually," she said. "The idea that the eye can make an association before the mind can."

Dante Commentary Intermediaries:
Dante Commentary God.
Dante Commentary Planets.
Dante Commentary Elemental:
Dante Map Angels

Klebanoff-O'Brien, who is a comparative literature concentrator, had never done independent research before her Summer Humanities and Arts Research Program (SHARP) fellowship at Houghton, a collaboration with Harvard's Office of Undergraduate Research. The fellowship, which supports building research skills, showed her that both conducting and presenting research can allow for creativity.

"It's been very freeing to approach things this way, through this visual lens," she said. "I want to do more in the future, bringing that visual methodology into studying texts."

Her cosmographical map represents hell, purgatory, and heaven as described in "The Divine Comedy," and shows how the three are interconnected using symbols and images from the materials in Houghton. Klebanoff-O'Brien incorporated drawings of Dante's three guides into the map, as well — her depiction of Beatrice is inspired by a Botticelli drawing, while her Virgil is based on an early woodcut, and St. Bernard on a more contemporary illustration.

Creating a cosmographical map, she said, allowed her to explore how illustrations of "The Divine Comedy" can add to the reader's experience, while letting her participate in this tradition rather than just study it.

Arts & Humanities

Jameela Jamil is in a good place

Jameela Jamil on Zoom.

Arts & Humanities

Jameela Jamil is in a good place

Activist and "The Good Place" actress, Jameela Jamil spoke with Harvard students via Zoom.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer