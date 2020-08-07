Harvard moved in early June to reopen its labs, where research in areas not connected to COVID-19 had been placed on hold since mid-March. As part of the plan, anyone who returned to work on campus was asked to get a baseline test for SARS-CoV-2, and the University temporarily set up facilities in Harvard Stadium in Allston and at the New Research Building on the Longwood campus.

Maria Francesconi, senior director of nursing and health promotion for Harvard University Health Services, said medical workers have seen about 7,000 people, and her operation is now gearing up to ensure proper testing for the limited number of students who will return to campus soon.

In mid-August, as students start to return to campus, the University plans to move to unobserved self-collection and will offer some observed testing at the Science Center Plaza. As details are made available, the University coronavirus page will be updated.

