Testing for COVID, ensuring safety

COVID-19 testing takes place in the open-air concourse of Harvard Stadium.

Harvard University Health Services holds COVID-19 testing at Harvard Stadium.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff

Harvard facilities have been checking researchers and other workers, and are now gearing up for some students’ return

Harvard moved in early June to reopen its labs, where research in areas not connected to COVID-19 had been placed on hold since mid-March. As part of the plan, anyone who returned to work on campus was asked to get a baseline test for SARS-CoV-2, and the University temporarily set up facilities in Harvard Stadium in Allston and at the New Research Building on the Longwood campus.

Maria Francesconi, senior director of nursing and health promotion for Harvard University Health Services, said medical workers have seen about 7,000 people, and her operation is now gearing up to ensure proper testing for the limited number of students who will return to campus soon.

In mid-August, as students start to return to campus, the University plans to move to unobserved self-collection and will offer some observed testing at the Science Center Plaza. As details are made available, the University coronavirus page will be updated.

— Alvin Powell

Nurse holds sign during COVID testing.

John Jaynes holds a placard signaling his station is ready for the next person in line. Maryann Escano offers test assistance.

A line forms for COVID-19 testing in Harvard Stadium's concourse

 

Zoom screen with dental students.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer