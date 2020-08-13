Beverly Fu

Singapore

Despite the uncertainty and fear of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beverly Fu felt lucky to be with her parents and three siblings during a strict stay-at-home order in Singapore. But she knew that thousands of live-in domestic workers in the country were less fortunate; most were locked down with their employers, with few rest days and a significantly heavier workload, and unable to go home to their own families in Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, and other countries.

For her SPARK project, Fu reached out to leaders at the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training (FAST), an organization that supports domestic workers through legal services, an emergency hotline, and skills training. With the support of FAST, Fu started teaching a new, intensive Zoom course in Mandarin, as well as a weekly yoga class on Facebook Live for workers to gather and destress.

“When I was stuck in quarantine, to get out of my own headspace I [tried to] stop thinking so much about myself and more about what greater problems other people had,” said Fu. “Foreign domestic workers are one such group of people who do not have the privilege of being surrounded by their own families at home and who are confined to their workplaces 24/7. Being isolated with one’s employers in such a way can lead to elevated levels of workplace stress.”

The process was not without its challenges. The diversity of the workers’ backgrounds and languages (including Bahasa, Burmese, and Tagalog) required Fu to pay close attention to simplicity and clarity when teaching, and many workers could not attend class regularly due to their employers’ schedules. But for Fu, every gathering was an opportunity for learning and connection, including lesson breaks where some students broke out instruments and chatted with each other.

“They’re very enthusiastic learners, which I really appreciate and admire,” said Fu. “The fact that they’re eager to learn after a laborious day of work speaks volumes about their level of perseverance.”