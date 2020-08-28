Skip to content

First-years make their move

GSAS students come to campus

First-years make their move

Lara Dada, ‘24, and her family walking.

First-years make their move

Lara Dada '24 (second from left) walks with her family past Massachusetts Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Class of 2024 arrives on campus, reflects on the day — and the moment

By Jill Radsken Harvard Staff Writer

For first-year students, move-in day is a milestone filled with excitement — and a touch of anxiety. The COVID-19 pandemic has given double meaning to this “once-in-a-lifetime” experience. We asked students to describe the personal — and historical — moment as they made their way through the Yard on their first day.

Lara Dada, ‘24 from Baltimore, MD.

Lara Dada

Baltimore
Winthrop House


“It feels good. I’m excited to be here. It definitely feels like I’m missing something in a way, but it would also feel like I’d be missing something if I didn’t come.”

Angelica Carrillo.

Angelica Carrillo

Odessa, Texas
Wigglesworth


“It feels surreal. I got my decision in December so I’ve been dreaming of this day for a while. I know it’s going to be different, but even though it’s not ideal conditions, it’s totally worth it to experience all that I can.”

Twin sisters Jessica Alexander ‘24 (left) and Nicole Alexander.

Jessica and Nicole Alexander

Clifton, N.J.
Canaday and Straus


Nicole: “It’s exciting and nerve-wracking. It’s the first time away from our family, and we’re very close.”

Jessica: “I’m very excited for classes, less excited to be away from home.”

Nicole: “This is definitely not what we imagined, but we’re grateful we’re here. We never got to visit campus because we were supposed to come for admitted students’ day.”

Connor Sponsler.

Connor Sponsler

Los Fresnos, Texas
Leverett


“Even with the limitations imposed, it’s incredibly exciting.”

Harvard Football player, Thor Griffith.

Thor Griffith

Portsmouth, N.H.
Quincy


“I’m more excited than nervous. It’s kind of strange due to the situation, but it’s great that I’m finally on campus. Hopefully we will get to do some [football training] this fall. Hopefully the situation will calm down.”

Ibrahima Diagne '24.

Ibrahima Diagne

Lynn, Mass.
Hollis


“It’s been a lot of hard work, and I’m quite excited. It feels like I kind of lost something of that freshman experience, but at the same time, I have to live with things the way they are.”

GSAS student Arthur Young got help from his mother, Catherine Young '85, during move-in day this past Friday.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer