In studies of women, gender, and sexuality, lecturer Phyllis Thompson is preparing “Domestic Witness: ‘At Home’ for Better or Worse,” which will describe the history of the home and its intersections with matters of race, gender, class, and sexuality. Using knowledge from her research in American domesticity, Thompson will provide space for students to understand how aspects of COVID-19 are a response to the history of the “home” as a culturally specific construct.

“This has been a period in which many of us have spent unprecedented times in our homes, altering our experiences of domestic spaces and reinventing our routines,” Thompson said. “Many people have found themselves thinking about domesticity in newly focused ways — whether because divisions of household labor are altered or exposed, or because the habits that sustained us are unavailable or newly irrelevant, or because new skills or undertakings are providing surprising satisfactions. I’m looking forward to working through these issues with my students as they unfold nationally, in real time.”

Many introductory courses will use the pandemic as a means of applying learned concepts. In the course “Computing for Science and Engineering,” Efthimios Kaxiras, the John Hasbrouck Van Vleck Professor of Pure and Applied Physics, will introduce students to computational tools and their applications to financial markets, physics, engineering, and COVID-19. By teaching students how to mathematically model the pandemic, the course may help them better understand the conditions under which we currently live.

Though the coronavirus is in the forefront of many minds, Sheila Jasanoff, the Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies at Harvard Kennedy School, will marry considerations about the current climate crisis and the upcoming presidential election in her course “Environmental Politics.” Through four group research projects aligned with the four modules of the course, students will discuss climate change and environmental protection while learning how politics influence these growing problems.

“This semester includes a national presidential election, which raises the question of what environmental politics the United States will follow starting in January 2021,” said Jasanoff. “What role will the United States play in the evolution of humans as a species on this planet? Is the nation going to take part in this planning of the future? This course is really about what sort of future we are all going to live in, as we are all part of the environment.”

Allan Brandt, professor of history of science and Amalie Moses Kass Professor of the History of Medicine, and Ingrid Katz, associate faculty director at the Harvard Global Health Institute and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, will lead their students in a broad-based examination of the fallout from the pandemic as it unfolds. Their General Education course “Confronting COVID-19: Science, History, Policy” will take an interdisciplinary approach to viewing the deadly outbreak and the questions it raises for politics, economy, culture, and society.

“This is a course that is really of the COVID moment, you might say. It will bring together a remarkable group of Harvard faculty to teach undergraduates about one of the most unprecedented crises of almost any of our lifetimes,” said Brandt.

“Everything that’s ever been written on this particular virus has been written in the last six months,” Katz added. “We really want to bring that sense of immediacy to students. We think it may invite a new type of discussion, one that may not be as common when we are speaking about something that has already occurred in the past. And, though we are all experiencing the effects of the virus, there will still probably be many people who are coming from all over the country and possibly the world, and who will be able to speak to what’s happening in their local community. What an exciting moment to be exchanging with each other, to be in this together.”