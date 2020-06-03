Through “Yougou-Yougou,” Choumali will investigate the sociopolitical implications of western “fast fashion” in Côte d’Ivoire, and possibly adjacent countries.

“My aim is to demonstrate that through this clothing our Ivorian community (more precisely, the dynamic youth) generally appropriates culture, incorporating styles and messages into their self-presentation, imagination, and social practices.”

“The phenomenon of secondhand message T-shirts provokes many questions … How much room do consumers have to maneuver between the original message (which they may not — or even want to — understand) and their own political concerns?” — Maria Anney, sociologist

Choumali’s frequent collaborator, sociologist Maria Anney, explains, “During the pre-colonial and colonial eras, the regions of sub-Saharan Africa underwent massive extractions of their natural resources sent to the West, and at the same time their local markets were invaded by secondhand Western products, thus rendering Africans dependent on cheap and used imports. Many articles and social studies have produced some important data about this fact.”

“The phenomenon of secondhand message T-shirts provokes many questions: Who buys these, and why? What is the influence of these messages on the social imagination of the communities who wear these secondhand clothes? How much room do consumers have to maneuver between the original message (which they may not — or even want to — understand) and their own political concerns? What does it mean to sell foreign ideologies in this way?”