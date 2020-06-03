What happens when Western secondhand clothing and message T-shirts are imported to African consumers, many from less affluent classes? Joana Choumali, a Côte d’Ivoire-based artist noted for her work embroidering directly on photographs, will explore these questions and more, backed by a fellowship at the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology.
As the 2020 Robert Gardner Fellow in Photography, Choumali will receive a $50,000 stipend to launch a project, followed by the publication of a book.
Choumali plans to ground her fellowship in an “anthropology of clothing.” Her photographic and mixed-media project, “Yougou-Yougou” (Secondhand Clothing), will explore how imported Western clothing affects community identity and exposes inequalities created by colonial legacies, transnational trade, and global power relations.