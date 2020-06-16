“In some places, bars are full. In others, people are being more wary. [The virus] will track whatever local conditions are,” said William Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at the Harvard Chan School. “If we keep making contacts and we let the virus transmit, the outlook is grim. … The only thing we can be sure of is, given more opportunities to transmit, the virus will transmit more.”

Whatever a new round of restrictions may look like, it is unlikely to mirror the last. Not only is there little appetite for broad shutdowns, experience gained and advances made in the past few months — in particular, changes within the health care system and advances in testing —will make a difference in what future responses look like.

“We have about the same arrows in our quiver, but some are getting sharper,” said Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at the Harvard Chan School.

Though testing still is not available for everyone everywhere, the diagnostic tests for active infection have grown more accurate and widespread. A key improvement, according to Mina, will be tests that can utilize samples taken from swabs of the front of the nose rather than more deeply in the nasopharynx, because they can be done more easily by individuals and sent to a lab.

Still being developed is an inexpensive, disposable test — akin to a home pregnancy test — that people could use regularly, if not daily, to monitor their own health, and then stay home from school or work if they test positive. The advent of inexpensive, convenient testing, Mina said, is a potential game-changer in the fight to reopen society safely.

“I think there’s lots of different ways we’re going to see testing being used to get students back into universities and get businesses back to work,” Mina said.

The landscape for the second major type of test — serologic or antibody testing that can detect past infections — has changed even more dramatically, Mina said. These tests have become more accurate recently and are of enormous value to public health leaders because they provide an indication of how wide the virus has spread and what progress has been made toward “herd immunity,” where enough of the population has been exposed to interfere with transmission. Recent serology test results, however, indicate that our immunity on a population level is around 5 percent, well below the 50 to 70 percent thought to be necessary to interrupt transmission.

“It means there’s a very, very long way to go before we have population-level immunity,” Mina said.

Sarah Fortune, chair of the Harvard Chan School’s Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, said the enhanced testing capacity may enable more-effective use of contact tracing by identifying more of those infected so people they may have exposed can be tracked and isolated before they pass the virus along.

“We clearly have vastly more testing capacity than we did when we had to shut down the first time,” Fortune said. “What that’s going to allow us to do is not just test symptomatic individuals, but contacts of symptomatic individuals. That will allow us to be smarter and to understand, through our contact tracing, what infection is likely to occur.”

Enhanced testing can also underpin additional safeguards for those most vulnerable to COVID-19, Hanage said. While it may be uncertain which measures best protect the general population, it has become clear that a more targeted response should include additional steps — likely built upon more testing — to protect the elderly, especially those in nursing homes and other elder care facilities.

Another reason a second response will be different is changed circumstances in the health care system. Paul Biddinger, chief of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Division of Emergency Preparedness, director of the MGH Center for Disaster Medicine, and associate professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, said having fought COVID once puts them way ahead should there be a second round.

After March’s scramble to devise effective care, secure protective equipment, increase critical care capacity, and secure enough ventilators to keep the sickest patients alive, the illness is no longer a mystery. Protective equipment — once dangerously scarce — is now in adequate supply. Health care workers know that infection control measures work, that masking works, that physical separation works, and that, should cases surge again, they can create additional intensive care beds and meet demand.

“We’ve now cared for thousands of COVID patients and looked at the data. We’re at a point in this outbreak where we can safely care for COVID patients,” Biddinger said. “The fact that we’ve done it once does mean we can do it again — faster — if we have to.”

Cases have fallen enough that wards that had been converted to intensive care are being restored to their original purposes, Biddinger said. Staff are also returning to their original assignments, with some saying they’re ready to again care for COVID patients should the need arise.

Ideally, Biddinger said, the health care system will not only handle future outbreaks more easily, but also handle them well enough that care for other conditions is never again put on hold.