Today the University awarded a total of 8,174 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,542 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2019 and March and May 2020.

Harvard College

1,542 degrees

1,493 Bachelor of Arts

49 Bachelor of Science

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

651 degrees

183 Master of Arts

110 Master of Science

10 Master of Engineering

348 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

523 degrees

315 Bachelor of Arts

50 Bachelor of Science

11 Master of Engineering

49 Master of Science

17 Master in Design Engineering

53 Doctor of Philosophy

28 Master of Science/Master of Business Administration

Harvard Business School

953 degrees

932 Master of Business Administration

21 Doctor of Business Administration

Harvard Divinity School

116 degrees

47 Master of Divinity

64 Master of Theological Studies

3 Master of Theology

2 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

758 degrees

178 Master of Laws

10 Doctor of Juridical Science

570 Doctor of Law

Harvard Kennedy School

596 degrees

95 Master in Public Administration

184 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

74 Master in Public Administration in International Development

228 Master in Public Policy

1 Doctor of Political Economy & Government

14 Doctor of Public Policy

Harvard Graduate School of Design

366 degrees

100 Master in Architecture

41 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

89 Master in Design Studies

63 Master in Landscape Architecture

5 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

43 Master in Urban Planning

8 Doctor of Design

17 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

701 degrees

658 Master of Education

7 Certificate of Advanced Study

23 Doctor of Education Leadership

13 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

305 degrees

22 Master of Biomedical Informatics

33 Master of Bioethics

3 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

12 Master in Clinical Service Operations

56 Master in Medical Science

179 Doctor of Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

56 degrees

12 Master of Medical Sciences

10 Doctor of Medical Sciences

34 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

408 degrees

265 Master of Public Health

96 Master of Science

25 Master in Health Care Management

12 Doctor of Public Health

10 Doctor of Science

Harvard Extension School

1,199 degrees