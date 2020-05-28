Other lighthearted moments came in a photo montage of the years’ highlights and a Faculty Dean TikTok. Then O’Brien set aside his jokes, telling seniors: “You’ve been handed more than your share.” Reflecting that they were born in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, he said, “You’ve only known a world beset by terrorist hate. You’ve grown up with mass shootings and school lockdowns. Horror was completely absent from my childhood. You have now witnessed two economic meltdowns of stunning proportions.

“You are remarkable examples to my children of how to be smart, brave, and yes, resilient in a scary world,” he said in his concluding wishes.

Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana also spoke about how proud he was of the senior class, though he began by sharing his sorrow for all the losses, large and small, that the global pandemic had wrought for the students, their families, and the world.

“But even as we grieve for what you have lost these past few months, today is a moment to think about what lies ahead and to ask yourself: How are you going to move forward with hope into a world that looks different from the one you were preparing to enter?

“This is a hard moment, but it is your moment, and I am confident that you will rise to the occasion,” he said. “Your education has prepared you for what lies ahead.”

Graduates celebrated remotely throughout the day with their Houses and, in some cases, their academic departments. From the empty dining hall, Dunster House Faculty Deans Sean Kelly and Cheryl Chen and Allston Burr Resident Dean Michael Uy hosted a live Zoom ceremony to honor their students. Almost 350 participants, including House staff and tutors, students and their loved ones, gathered to watch remarks by Kelly, Chen, and Uy, and to toast one another.

Kelly, who is Teresa G. and Ferdinand F. Martignetti Professor of Philosophy, said the seniors were “the first class we saw through an entire cycle [as Faculty Deans],” and that they were grateful to have had the chance to share beloved traditions such as the red-tie dinner, the goat roast, and, more recently, virtual trivia nights and senior dinner.

“While your College days did not end in the way you would have liked, I hope you will still remember your time here fondly, and eventually with the passage of time, the 7½ semesters on campus will be more salient to you than the last half-semester away from it,” added Chen, a senior lecturer in philosophy.