Campus has been empty for about three weeks now. While it will be awhile before you can return to wander the stacks of Widener Library or have lunch on the grass in the Yard, many of your favorite places can adorn the backgrounds of conference calls and virtual meetings. We offer 10 images taken by Gazette staff photographers for this purpose.

To Download Backgrounds:

Click the “Download” link, right click on the image, and choose “Save Image As” to add it to your computer. Open your Zoom meeting, click the up arrow next to “Stop Video” and select “Choose Virtual Background.” Click the + symbol next to Choose Virtual Background to upload your image and set your new background. Uncheck the “Mirror My Video” option under Video Settings.