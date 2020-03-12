The mood on campus is very weird, like it’s Senior Week without quite being Senior Week. For seniors, it’s their last chance to do things, and for freshmen, they’ll never experience things like Housing Day for the first time, so that’s unfortunate.

I’m trying to get home to Los Angeles as quickly as possible. I think this is going to give me some good time to reflect, and I’m cautiously optimistic.I’m going to miss my friends, and it’s going to be a lonely time, but I’m hopeful we can all get home safe and figure out next steps. One of my TFs [teaching fellows] sent us an email with the line, ‘Man plans and God laughs,’ so I thought that was a good one.”