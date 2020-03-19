Is surreal a strong enough word to describe last week? Probably not.

The coronavirus pandemic and corresponding upheaval of our lives led to complicated and layered responses as students left campus to finish the semester, many of them studying behind laptops in their childhood homes.

During my return to campus this past weekend, I found Joaquin Cortacans Sosa ’23 and his classmate, Ines De la Morena ’23, waiting for an Uber on Massachusetts Avenue. They were headed back to Uruguay and Dallas, respectively.

“This past week was probably the craziest of my life,” remarked Sosa. “Being told to leave Harvard to go home felt weird, because I’ve never felt more at home than at Harvard. It’s crazy, maybe even a little humbling, to think how easy it was for all my plans to fall through.”

De la Morena agreed, “This week has truly made me realize that the people make the place; leaving Harvard was hard but leaving the people I’ve met and everyday interactions is devastating. I could not be more ready to unpack my boxes in August and come together as a class once again.”