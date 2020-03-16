Ten weeks of House traditions, crammed into one night.

That was the scene at Lowell House on Thursday, as Faculty Deans, House staff, and students took a break from frantic packing and travel planning and made the most of one of the last few days on campus. Residents came together for a greatest-hits version of traditional spring events, including tea outside, the Bacchanalia spring formal, and an impromptu performance of three songs from the (now canceled) Lowell House opera “Sweeney Todd.”

“The spirit of the evening was incredibly cathartic and important,” said Lowell House administrator Beth Terry. “The community interaction is so vital, and that’s what people focused on. There were a lot of tears, but also happiness, and gratitude. Of course it’s a negative [experience], but out of that comes incredible positivity between tutors, administrators, and students here. We in the Houses do what we can to make the students feel supported.”