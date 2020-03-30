A safe place for the new test

Those initial tests were successful, but the team also needed to modify the lab space to keep workers safe. When patient samples arrive from the clinic or state lab, they consist of a barcoded test tube containing a liquid, called the transport medium, which contains viral particles that have been shed from the patient’s nasal swab. Robotic liquid handling machines transfer some of the transport medium from barcoded tubes onto a 96-well test plate, in which the automated RNA extraction process is performed. The medium transfer step must be performed in a biological safety cabinet, which is ventilated to pull contaminated air into a filtration system, and the RNA extraction step is performed within one of the lab’s fume hoods for additional containment.

Because of the infectious nature of the virus, the team wanted to contain the cabinets and hoods — which were originally in an open lab space — within isolated rooms. On the evening of March 12, they contacted the Broad’s facilities group. Early the next morning, Tom Grimble, director of space planning and design, met with Dodge and the Genomics Platform’s director of process operations and development, Wendy Brodeur. The three began crafting a plan to adjust air flows for safety and construct temporary walls, outlining the new configuration on the floor with tape. Grimble gave his group a deadline of March 20 to complete the new space and mobilized several of his team members to assist. Project manager Jessie Guilfoy arranged to quickly move an unused fume hood from the Broad’s 75 Ames St. building to 320 Charles St., a difficult yet essential task, as new hoods typically take months to be manufactured and delivered.

The team worked double shifts throughout that weekend and completed the new testing space on March 18, ahead of their already tight schedule. “This was definitely not a normal project, but our team is used to working very quickly under pressure,” said Guilfoy. “Everyone working on this project was extremely motivated and proud.”

Protecting clinical data

Michael Mina continues to provide the critical clinical expertise to this effort with his experience in infectious disease diagnostics. Mina worked closely with the team and CRSP medical directors, Heidi Rehm and Steven Harrison. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Steven and Heidi for diving in with us, learning the new protocol and reporting requirements, and getting us ready to return clinically validated results,” said Gabriel.

The Broad Institute has existing relationships with hospitals in the Boston area and systems to interact easily with them, but the CRSP team had to make customizations to send data back and forth even more securely. Marissa Fisher, a Broad Institute software engineer, led an effort to build cloud-based tools for gathering patient information from the hospitals, so the platform can track and protect patient information.

Gabriel and the team worked closely with David Bernick, Broad’s chief information security officer, on how to handle sensitive patient data while quickly processing samples. They also engaged William Hedglon, who leads the Broad’s Defensive Information Security Operations team, to implement additional monitoring capabilities to validate that the data is accessed only by the right people at the right time. “Our existing systems are robust and secure, and with this new workflow, we’re following HIPAA regulations and operating within CLIA guidelines,” said Hedglon.