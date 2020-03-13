The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) will cancel or postpone a series of upcoming events, including its 2020 A.R.T. Gala, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision on March 11 made the A.R.T. among the first Boston-area theaters to cancel scheduled performances in response to the crisis. The Huntington Theatre Company announced cancellations the next day, and ArtsEmerson and the SpeakEasy Stage Company both recently announced cancellations. In New York City, the lights went out on Broadway theaters as well.

“Like many of you, we are staying informed about the events surrounding the global outbreak of the coronavirus,” the A.R.T. said in the statement announcing its decision. “The health and safety of our staff, artists, and audiences is of utmost importance.”

The cancellations include a slew of shows at both the A.R.T and the Oberon Theater in Harvard Square. Along with the 2020 A.R.T. Gala, canceled or postponed events include “Dreamgirls,” “Penny Arcade,” and a performance by the Fromm Players at Harvard. The full list of canceled or postponed shows is available here.

In its statement, the A.R.T. said it is relaxing its exchange and return policies in light of the situation. Tickets will be refunded via the original payment method. For more information contact the Ticket Services Office (ticketservices@amrep.org or 617-496-2000 x8892; voicemail messages will be returned within 24 hours during standard business hours). Ticket holders will be contacted when new performance dates are announced.

“Our hearts are with all of the artists who’ve poured everything into their work and aren’t able to continue with their journeys at this moment,” said Rebecca Curtiss, A.R.T.’s public relations director.

The A.R.T. is implementing recommendations by city and public health officials to practice social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the University announced it would be transitioning to remote learning by March 23 and asking students not to return to campus following spring break. Harvard’s network of museums recently announced they would temporarily be closed to the public beginning March 13. The Faculty of Arts and Sciences and central administration planned to begin piloting remote work for staff by March 16.

The University has put out information and resources aimed at helping students, professors, and staff with moving, remote learning, meetings, travel, and financial aid.

To read more coverage, visit the Coronavirus Update website.