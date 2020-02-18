In the months since the portrait was found, conservators and curators at the Harvard Art Museums have been restoring and researching the portrait to more firmly attribute the unsigned piece to the great Spanish royal portrait painter Juan Pantoja de la Cruz. It was donated to Harvard in 1922 by former art Professor Denman Waldo Ross, 1875, Ph.D. 1881.

Thus far, the sleuthing by the Harvard team has involved a technical analysis of the painting’s original frame, strainer, hardware, canvas, and pigments; x-ray and infrared reflectography imaging; a trip to Spain to investigate and compare Harvard’s piece to similar works at the Prado Museum, El Escorial, and a private foundation; as well as a visit to the Spanish royal armory to examine what is thought to be the actual suit of armor worn by the king in the painting.

Albinson, who is researching the painting with the help of the curator of the collection and curatorial fellows past and present, thinks the portrait may have been sent to Italy, where it could have hung in a prominent public or royal space. Seventeenth-century Spain ruled over a sprawling European empire, which included territories in both the Netherlands and Italy. Unable to be everywhere at once, the monarch used art to establish his personal presence in these outposts of Spanish power. “These portraits were a way of making a dynastic connection and marking an important political space with the stamp of the Spanish crown,” said Albinson.

From their efforts, the Harvard team, with help from an art expert in Spain, has determined the piece is from 1605 and one of a series of four identical portraits of the Spanish ruler. Their findings, said associate paintings conservator Cristina Morilla, suggest the works were created all at once.

“We’ve determined that Harvard has the lost piece of a set of portraits painted by Pantoja in 1605, and in terms of quality and conservation, it’s the best of the series,” said Morilla, who is a native of Spain. “Our research also challenges current ideas of original and copy by showing that all four paintings were produced simultaneously for diplomatic purposes, bringing the exact image of the king across his trans-Atlantic empire.”

To help test their theory Morilla employed a practice similar to one used by Pantoja and the workers in his studio. To ensure paintings were identical, 17th-century artists would trace the image from one work onto a piece of canvas covered with gypsum, a powdery substance that left an outline on the new fabric. With a guide for their brushstrokes in place, the artists could then fill in the image and the background of the new work with paint. (An examination of a tiny chip of paint from the Harvard portrait under a high-powered microscope revealed tiny amounts of gypsum, suggesting the work had indeed been traced more than 400 years ago.)