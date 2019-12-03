The performances are not the only part of cabaret that subverts norms; artists use elaborate costumes to showcase their characters’ personalities and add dimension to their stage presence.

Acclaimed costume designer Machine Dazzle joined the course as an artist-in-residence in November. Dazzle set up shop in a studio in the ArtLab Annex and worked with students to develop their costumes for “Truth Hurts,” which also helped them refine their understanding of their characters.

“I usually create big sculptural costumes that are barely wearable, but this is different, because there are six students and the set is small. I just responded immediately to what was the room,” said Dazzle, who has collaborated with Taylor Mac and recently performed a solo work, “Treasure,” at the Guggenheim Museum. “These students have something to say, and I want to make something that was appropriate and playful. I love humor, and it’s always good to include humor in your costumes, because laughter is healing when you’re talking about serious things onstage.”

Abraham Ebenezer Rebollo ’20, a concentrator in Theater, Dance & Media with a focus on costume design, first joined the course as a writer and costumer.