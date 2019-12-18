Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

In defense of winter

Looking forward to a break, and what’s ahead

Campus & Community

In defense of winter

Valentina Iacobciuc and Elena Fevraleva frolic in the Conifer Collection at the Arnold Arboretum.

Campus & Community

In defense of winter

Valentina Iacobciuc (left) and Elena Fevraleva frolic in the Conifer Collection at the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University while on break from their nursing work at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center.

Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Embracing the beauty of the season at the Arnold Arboretum

By Rose Lincoln Harvard Staff Photographer

Date

Share

I try to keep my voice down when I speak of my love for winter. I’ve learned that almost no one wants to hear it. Yet at Harvard’s Arnold Arboretum, I fall in love with this stark but lovely season once again. It’s November on my first visit — everything is shades of brown and the sky is nearly entirely gray. Standing halfway up Peters Hill, the only sound is a nearby rustling in the bushes, then silence, then cawing overhead, then silence. Suddenly, a hawk flies over me, clutching something. I inch closer to her tree; all thoughts of a hearty breakfast leave me as I see the hawk gnawing and tugging at the guts of her prey.

On another visit, the all-brown landscape has been replaced by white blankets of snow. A half-dozen children run through a grove of fir trees. They play outside every day, their teacher tells me, no matter the weather. They laugh and chase each other, snow falling around them. Later that morning, on Hemlock Hill, I meet two health care workers on break from the nearby Hebrew Rehabilitation Center. Like the children, they throw snow in the air and run through the trees. I’ve met my mates and for now, I’m tuning out the naysayers. Winter is upon us and some of us — we’re smiling.

A lost hat hangs on the Bussey Street Gate.
Enormous fir and spruce trees stand in the Conifer Collection

Enormous fir and spruce trees in the Conifer Collection and a lost hat on the Bussey Street Gate.

Birds compete for fruits in a tree on Peters Hill.

Birds compete for fruits in a tree on Peters Hill.

The wind sends milkweed seeds from their pods to the field below.
The wind sends milkweed seeds from their pods to the field below.

The wind sends milkweed seeds from their pods to the field below.

Thorns grow from a honey locust tree.
A hawk guards its prey.

Winter’s starkness is evident on the thorns of a honey locust tree and a hawk guarding its prey.

Snow blankets the Washington Street Gate.

Snow blankets the South Street Gate.

Grass pokes through a snowy footstep.
Anthony Apesos of Jamaica Plain walks along a snowy trail.

Grass pokes through a snowy footstep, and Anthony Apesos of Jamaica Plain makes his own footsteps. Apesos is a winter landscape artist who will show his work at the Arboretum in 2020.

A child eats homemade snow cones on Peters Hill.

Eating homemade snow cones on Peters Hill.

While the December snow falls, autumn leaves still cling to a beech tree by the South Street Gate.

While the December snow falls, autumn leaves still cling to a beech tree by the South Street Gate.

Snow lands on the fruits of a sweetgum tree.
Snow falls on a field of reeds by the Arborway Gate.

Snow lands on the fruits of a sweetgum tree and on a field of reeds by the Arborway Gate.

John Jacobs of Roslindale commutes through a snow-covered path of Arnold Arboretum.

John Jacobs of Roslindale commutes through the Arnold Arboretum. He sometimes sees coyotes and other wildlife on his walks there, and he keeps an Instagram page of the pictures he takes.

Up
Next

Campus

Looking forward to a break, and what’s ahead

Snow on wreaths.

Campus & Community

Looking forward to a break, and what’s ahead

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer