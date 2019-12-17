Lena Lofgren ’23 brought some of her own holiday traditions to Harvard, but she’s starting new ones as well. The first-year from Swarthmore, Pa., grew up in what she described as a secular, culturally Muslim family who appreciated Christmas as a festive season. She watched a “Sesame Street” holiday show every year, and a family friend playing Santa visited their house for many years.

“The winter can be so cold and sad, so for me, the holiday is uplifting,” she said.

Hoping to bring some light to finals period — and her dorm room in Straus — Lofgren starting decorating before Thanksgiving. A full-size artificial tree bedecked with pink and gold ornaments sits in the corner of her room, and stockings for each roommate hang on the wall. All of the roommates signed a hand-painted “2019” ornament, and last week Lofgren took a study break with friends to decorate a gingerbread house.

“It’s all about the structure,” she said, frosting one of the walls of the prefabricated house before scalloping the roof with white frosting and painting the windows and door red. “Last year I was thinking about traditions a lot, and now I’m trying to start some.”

Kyle Felter ’23 is someone who appreciates traditions and festivities.