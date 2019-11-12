Polina Kehayova, scientific director of Molecular and Cellular Biology Department, her husband, Florian Engert, professor of molecular and cellular biology, and their 10-year-old daughter, Anna Kehayova, commute via kick scooters and rollerblades from their Cambridge home to school and work every day. Engert says, “Every day our family starts the day by rolling from our home close Porter Square to Simon’s Coffee Shop. From there we collectively move on to drop off Anna at the Baldwin School on Oxford Street, and Polina and I then continue to start work at the Biological Laboratories at Harvard. I’m the one on rollerblades because they provide a quick and uncomplicated way of commuting. Anna and Polina use kick scooters because that’s way cooler. I think a lot of fellow commuters know us already as ‘the family on wheels.’”

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer