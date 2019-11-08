Connecting with classmates and professors is important to me, but it’s not the only reason I moved from Oregon to Massachusetts. My personal experiences with discrimination, as well as those I heard from others, sparked my desire to develop legal advocacy skills. My pre-law advisor urged me to strive for the highest ranked school so I could gain access to the most employment opportunities. Even lawyers with disabilities face employment discrimination.

After I spent months crafting a competitive law school application, offers came pouring in. And then came the big one: Harvard Law School. Harvard offered me admission with a financial aid package that included grants and loans. Leaving the Best Coast for the East Coast didn’t appeal to me, but I knew I had to do everything in my power to increase my chances of becoming a successful lawyer. My parents supported the move, especially after I promised to return to California post-graduation.

In some ways, Harvard feels a lot like my other schools. The written word serves as my lifeline. The disability office works with professors to convert all written materials into an accessible format. Studying the reading materials and class notes has served me well in the past. I suspect it will work here, too. My biggest struggle will be finding a better way to communicate with classmates and professors.

My friend Gordon from Lewis and Clark College helped me pair a Bluetooth keyboard to my BrailleNote computer. The system works well.

The law school has scheduled a workshop to help students master the art of networking, and I want to try using my braille communication system at the workshop. I meet with staff members from Harvard’s disability and career-services offices to work out the details.

On the day of the workshop, Jody leads me to our reserved table right in the middle of the room. I place the braille computer and keyboard on a tall round table.

“Okay, let’s see,” Jody types. “I’m looking around the room. There’s a bar on the far left side of the room. Do you want a drink?”

I shake my head, no.

“Smart woman. Behind you there’s a table with two women chatting. Older, maybe in their fifties. To the left of them, there are two guys and one woman. They’re your age, so maybe students. Now they’re walking over to the bar.”

I clear my throat. “Do you think you could find people and bring them over?”

“Of course. Who do you want me to get?” I shrug. “Anyone.”

“Honey, that’s too vague. I’m here to support you, and I don’t want my opinions to color your interactions. Give me clear instructions.”

“Okay. Find someone who looks friendly.”

“Define friendly.”

I laugh nervously. “Let me think … see if you can spot someone who is smiling.”

“Okay, I’m on it. Oh, about fifteen feet to my right, your left, there’s a group of three guys. Well-dressed, in their thirties, maybe? They’re laughing and smiling about something. Want me to bring them over?”

“No!” My pulse starts racing. “I don’t want to interrupt anyone. Let’s avoid groups.”

“Okay, so we’re looking for smiling single people. Do you want me to tell you whether or not they’re wearing a ring?”

“Jody!” A laugh ripples from my core to my fingers and toes. My shoulders finally relax. “Yes, go ahead, tell me everything!”

“Of course. Everyone else gets to see all these details. It’s only fair that you get to know, too. If you want me to I can describe outfits, hairstyles, jewelry, facial expressions, you name it. You tell me what’s important to you and I’ll describe it.”

“Okay.” I flash her a delighted smile. “Do you see any people who are not in groups at the moment?”

“I’m looking … there’s a guy standing near the drinks. Forties, maybe, but I can’t see if he’s smiling from here.”

“Can you bring him over?”

“What do you want me to say?”

“You could say, ‘Hi, may I introduce you to Haben? She’d like to meet you.’ If he says yes, then explain to him, ‘She’s Deafblind and uses a keyboard and braille computer. Come on over and I’ll show you.’ You can gesture to the table.”

“Got it. BRB.” Jody walks off.

My fingers find the keyboard on my computer. “You’re confident,” I type to myself. My fingers glide over the words, reading the message. Feel it. Think it. Believe it.

Two people approach the table. “It’s Jody. Simon came over to say hello. He doesn’t want to type, so I’m going to help him.” I extend my hand out to Simon. “It’s nice to meet you, Simon. My name is Haben.”

He shakes my hand, then holds it. I’m stuck reading with just one hand as he talks, and Jody types for him. “Tell her it’s a pleasure to meet her. What kind of dog is that? That’s a gorgeous dog. Does the dog go to class with her? It must be smart. Well it was very nice meeting you both. She’s very inspiring.”

I cringe inwardly. People with disabilities get called inspiring so often, usually for the most insignificant things, that the word now feels like a euphemism for pity. Sometimes when a nondisabled person uses the word to describe a person with a disability, it’s a sign that they’re feeling overwhelmed or uncomfortable.

“This is my card. It was very inspiring meeting her. Tell her she’s beautiful. You ladies take care.” He walks away.

“It’s just Jody now. I’m putting his card to the right of your computer. What did you think of that?”

“Hmm.” Chin resting on my hand, I pretend to think. “That was … inspiring.”

“Right?”

I nod, grinning. Coming into this event I was worried that something like this would happen. When a feared scenario actually occurs, its power weakens.

“Is there anything you want me to do differently next time?” Jody asks.

I shake my head. “Some people just won’t take me seriously. There are people out there who will treat me with respect, though. Let’s keep searching.”

“I see a woman walking around. Thirties, holding a drink in one hand. Kind of smiling.”

I nod. “Let’s meet her.”

Jody returns. “Haben, this is Sarah. She’s going to type.”

I extend a hand to Sarah. “Nice to meet you, Sarah.” She shakes my hand, then releases it.

“Hello,” she types.

I give her an encouraging smile. “How’s your evening going?”

“Good. Do I need to hit enter?”

I shake my head. “No need to hit enter. Everything you type comes through instantly. The letters come up in braille as soon as you press them.”

“Wow! Can I feel it?”

I turn the device around so that the braille display faces her. She touches the line of braille. When she’s done, I turn it back around to face me.

“That is so cool. Is this technology new?”

“This particular device came out this year, but there have been devices like this since the eighties. Do you work in tech?”

“Kind of. So, as you probably guessed, I’m a lawyer. I graduated from NYU Law five years ago.”

“Awesome! What kind of law do you practice?”

“We do business law. My firm has an office in downtown Boston, and we’ll be taking applications for summer associates soon. Are you interested?”

I take a moment to choose my words carefully. “That sounds like a great opportunity. I ultimately want to become a disability rights lawyer. Does anyone at your office handle civil rights cases?”

“I’ve done a few cases pro bono. I know someone else has, too. I want to give you my card so we can stay in touch. Do I give it to you or your interpreter?”

“Give it to me, please.” A card appears in my hand. “Thanks. I really enjoyed meeting you, Sarah. I hope you have a great evening.”

“You, too. Bye!” She picks up her drink and walks away. “It’s Jody. There’s a student waiting to talk to you. Sweet smile. He says he knows you. Here he is.”

‘Throughout my three years at Harvard Law School, I continue to face challenges. The school doesn’t know exactly which accommodations I need. Neither do I — doing law school Deafblind is new to me, too.”

“Hi, what’s your name?” I ask.

“Hey, it’s Liqin.”

“Liqin! Hi! How’s the reception going for you?” I’m smiling, thrilled to find a friend.

“I’ve met several interesting people, got some new business cards.” His words zip by, double the speed of the last typist. “I’d say it’s going pretty well. How about you?”

“I just had a nice conversation with a lawyer named Sarah. She was telling me about her firm’s summer program.”

“Awesome! I just wanted to say hi. There are only a few of us from our class at this event. BTW, the other day I was at the cafeteria and through the window I saw you playing ball with Maxine. It looked fun.”

“Yeah, she loves to play! You can play with her sometime, too.”

“Thanks, that would be great. I’ll email you. Okay, I’m going to go meet more people. See you around.”

“Bye!”

Jody continues to facilitate conversations throughout the evening. She types visual and audio descriptions, and then lets me make the decisions. I meet many people, both current law students and lawyers.

The experience energizes me, and I continue expanding my social circle. Classmates type on the keyboard before and after class; new acquaintances in coffee shops introduce themselves over the keys. On rare occasions people walk away, or make dismissive comments. I tell Maxine to steer around them. Most people are thoughtful, inquisitive, and willing to try having conversations in a new way.

Exploring my communication options only takes up a tiny fraction of my time, though. Most of my hours are spent reading textbooks, cases, and notes on those cases. The school sends me all my materials as digital files that I can access on my computer. Accessible documents, applications, and websites also allow me to conduct research and write papers.

Harvard instructors assign an extraordinary amount of homework. It’s daunting, but the work ethic I began to develop in middle school and honed throughout college serves me well now. I keep track of assignments, prioritize tasks, and seek advice from librarians, instructors, and experienced students. Both the Black Law Students and the Women Law Students associations save me during finals, offering mentors and study tips. Final exams are grueling. The law school provides me the exams in braille, and a laptop with a screen reader and braille display for me to type and print out answers. My exams, like all students’ exams, will be graded anonymously.

After my last exam, an email rises out of my inbox to torment me with an impossible question: would I like to celebrate the end of finals with my classmates at a bar? Yes, I would. No, I would not. Yes. No. Bars have sticky tables and stickier floors. Bars are loud, and I won’t hear anyone, and no one will hear me.

The time has come for me to learn how to handle bars. Lawyers have gathered in bars since time immemorial. I mean, the final test to become a lawyer is called a bar exam.