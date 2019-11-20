Gone are the warm, carefree days of summer; the cool, crisp air of a new season brings with it winds of change, and fall has arrived. Foliage turns gold and crimson before our eyes, and the tempo of life quickens with the bustle of a new academic year. It is a time of harvest, of corn and apples and pumpkins, culminating in a shared celebration of giving thanks. With fall comes football, of course, with blankets and scarves to warm us, and crew races to cheer from the banks of the Charles. But autumn also brings nostalgia and melancholy, as trees become bare, and days shorten. Sunlight fades; the chill and bleakness of winter lie not far ahead. So it is with mixed feelings that we embrace a new season, while wistfully remembering warmer and lighter times so recently gone past.