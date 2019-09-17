New art-making space in Allston opens its doors to the public

So where can teachers and students, academics and artists, musicians and dancers with different backgrounds and areas of expertise come together to find and explore the fresh perspectives required to breathe life into new works?

Visit Harvard’s newest laboratory this week to find out.

Located on North Harvard Street, the ArtLab is the University’s latest Allston laboratory devoted to creative inquiry, research, and experimentation. Drawing on Harvard’s myriad artistic makers, the ArtLab will foster interdisciplinary collaboration, investigation, and connection within the community and with established and emerging artists. In the coming days, members of the University and the public can experience and explore the new creative space for themselves during a series of open house events.

“I am delighted that the ArtLab will bring a new presence to the thriving hub of creativity in Allston. I want to thank the many people from across our campus and beyond who have contributed to making the ArtLab a reality,” said Harvard President Larry Bacow. “The addition of the ArtLab ensures that Harvard arts, alongside business, science, and engineering, have an academic and creative home in Allston. I also want to acknowledge my predecessor Drew Faust, whose vision helped bring about this incredible incubator for the arts.”

On Friday, an ArtLab open house from 2 to 4 p.m. will feature performances by Ilya Vidrin, whose doctoral work led to The Partnering Lab, a Harvard-based space that explores the underlying philosophy and psychology of physical interaction or collaboration in a range of fields, including music and dance.

On Saturday, the fun will kick off at 10 a.m. with a tap dance performance by the company Subject: Matter accompanied by a jazz band, followed by a performance by Vidrin’s Partnering Lab. The festivities will run through 12:30 p.m.