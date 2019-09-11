Students take a break under the archway of Sever Hall on the first day of classes. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students look, sample, and select from a menu of new course offerings
Students popped in and out of classrooms, labs, and lecture halls in the first days of the semester, hunting for just the right Gen Ed class — the one that both fit their interests and their schedules. Courses in the redesigned program move between theory and practice and across disciplines in the areas of Aesthetics and Culture; Ethics and Civics; Histories, Societies, Individuals; and Science and Technology in Society.
Assistant Professor Durba Mitra gives shoppers a taste of “Global Feminisms.”
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Madeline Murphy (from right), Amanda Westort, and Chloe Li, take in Durba Mitra's lecture. At right, Phoebe Suh ’22 (center) speaks up in class.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students flow through Sever Hall during shopping week.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Professors Michael Sandel and Douglas Melton’s “Tech Ethics,” a University-wide course open to all Harvard students, was the first to be held in Klarman Hall’s new, visually striking auditorium.
Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
Xander University Professor Douglas Melton speaks about forms of reproduction, including cloning as he and Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor of Government Michael Sandel kick off “Tech Ethics.” At right, Sandel poses a moral dilemma to the audience.
Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
Karen Thornber lectures on “Disease, Illness, and Health.”
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Prince Jenkins '22 listens as Jacob Olupona teaches “Wakanda Revisited.”
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
James Herring ’22 (from left), Moaz Selim ’22, Clair Fu ’23, and Sophie Hirst ’22 help Elaine Kristant, the senior mechanical and systems lab engineer at the SEAS Active Learning Labs, teach a stair-stepping exercise to get students thinking about the connections between metabolism and energy. The exercise is part of Scott Martin's “Energy Bodyworks” class.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Margaret Hylton ’22 (left) and Chidera Ejikeme ’23 walk downstairs in Pierce Hall.
Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Pia Sörensen, senior preceptor in chemical engineering and applied materials, conducts a class on science and cooking at the Science Center with David A. Weitz, Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics and of Applied Physics (not pictured). At right, first-years Hannah Gardner (from left), Angela Caloia, and Brian Baltazar discuss a question posed by Weitz.
Photos by Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer
The campus buzzes during the first week of classes.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Janet Browne and Andrew Berry’s “Understanding Darwinism” drew a crowd in Boylston Hall.
Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Students listen to the lecture in “Understanding Darwinism.”
Photos by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Professor of Indo-Muslim and Islamic Religion and Cultures Ali Asani gives a lecture in “Multisensory Religion: Rethinking Islam Through the Arts” during shopping week.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
The Class of ’22’s Spencer Frome (left) and Jiho Lee listen during “Multisensory Religion: Rethinking Islam Through the Arts.” At right, Vivian Tian ’21 (left) and Ben Freeman, a graduate student at Harvard Divinity School, chat after class.
Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
A student walks into Sever Hall.
Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Editor's Picks
Harvard researchers recount working and living at one of the most remote places on Earth: The South Pole
Incoming medical and dental students thank those who helped them most
In an excerpt from her just-released memoir, Samantha Power recalls her experience going from Balkans war correspondent to Law School student — and her stumbles along the way