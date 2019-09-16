One perk of holding a Harvard ID is access to the numerous study spaces in the Harvard Library system. But with so many options to choose from, selecting the right study spot can leave anyone feeling overwhelmed.

Now, thanks to a new tool — aptly named Find a Space — landing the perfect study space is a click away.

Located on the Harvard Library website, Find a Space allows users to search through more than 100 study spaces in over 15 Harvard libraries based on a variety of criteria, including noise level, whether food is allowed, and if the space is suited for individuals or groups. The website also includes photos of each space.

Developed in response to heavy demand from students, Harvard Library’s User Research Center took last year’s website redesign as an opportunity to address the concern by adding Find a Space to the site, said Amy Deschenes, head of user experience and digital accessibility.

“Before building Find a Space, we kept hearing from students that they didn’t know how to find out about different library study spots,” said Deschenes. “Now, they have information about hundreds of different spaces — all in one place.

“The feedback since we launched has been overwhelmingly positive,” Deschenes said, adding that during prototype testing, one student told her that Find a Space was “straightforward and easy to use,” and included everything students would look for in a study space.