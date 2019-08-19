Plan an art show with no budget. As a summer volunteer. In less than six weeks.

That was Ezra Feder’s assignment when he started in July at Artists for Humanity (AFH) in Boston, a nonprofit that provides paid employment in art and design to lower-income teens in the city.

Working 80 hours over five weeks, Feder ’23, an incoming first-year Harvard student, single-handedly organized and promoted AFH’s Summer Exhibition, slated for Aug. 22 at the AFH EpiCenter in South Boston. He found event sponsors, solicited donations for refreshments, and exercised community outreach across the city to spread the word about the exhibition, which is an opportunity for AFH’s artists to display and sell their work to gallery visitors.