Moving in is the easy part. The challenge is making Harvard feel like home. To help with that, many students bring with them mementos that say a bit about who they are and where they’re from. The Gazette asked some first-years for a peek inside their suitcases.
Newly arrived first-years share special mementos from home
Alan Yim
Favorite item: Tennis rackets
As one of the newest players on the men’s tennis team, it’s no surprise that the most important thing Yim brought were his rackets — five of them. He said that he wouldn’t consider going anywhere for any length of time without them. After using a racket for a period of years, Yim says it comes to feel like an extension of his arm. Just as important is that the rackets remind him of lessons learned from the sport. “Tennis has been my passion since I was a little kid, and it’s taught me the values of hard work, dedication, and resiliency that have made me who I am today,” he said.
Nadine Oury
Favorite item: Salem
Oury is already making plans to host game nights with roommates and friends. She brought the card game Salem, in which players assume the roles of townspeople or witches during the Witch Trials. The goal is to root out who’s a witch and who’s not. Players make accusations, defend themselves, and make alliances. Where it gets interesting is how long those alliances last and who is trustworthy — and not. “There’s a lot of lying,” Oury said, laughing. “We’re definitely all playing.”
Serena Wurmser
Favorite item: Mint plants
In the run-up to move-in day, Wurmser had a series of Post-it notes all over the house reminding her to bring her plants. The reason? “I just love plants,” Wurmser shrugged as she held two of them. “It makes the room lighter … prettier.” Among the ones she treasures most are the mints she uses to make her own tea. It’s something she’s been doing for five years now since she tasted it at a café near her home, and liked it so much she bought mint plants of her own. “You pick a bunch of the leaves, wash them, and put them in a cup with hot water,” Wurmser said. “It’s super easy.”
David Hill
Favorite item: Beats headphones
“I listen to music all the time so [that makes] them the most essential item,” said Hill, talking about his brand-new white-and-blue Beats headphones. Hill, whose father, also named David, graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991, said he has a deep love for music. “Hip-hop, R&B, pop, and all that — all the good stuff. Anything except for country music.” In fact, it’s so rare to catch Hill without headphones that after leaving them in his dorm Hill realized “this is the first time I put them down in like 24 hours.”
Jenny Yoon
Favorite item: Clarinets
Yoon toted her most precious cargo across the country inside a sturdy black suitcase. “Music is an important part of my life,” she said. Yoon started with the piano before switching to clarinet 10 years ago. Music is what keeps her grounded, Yoon said. “It’s a nice constant to my life,” she said. Even when everything is changing, “I still have [music].”
Oliver Hirshland
Favorite item: Picture board
Old memories to warm a new home, Hirshland’s pictures are of family, holidays, moments with friends in high school — like graduation and nights just hanging out — and reminders of his recent gap year volunteering on the South African coast. “I’m from Massachusetts so I’m not going very far,” he said. “But I guess it’s just nice to carry around some of high school with me. Make the new dorm, kind of, feel familiar.”
Siona Prasad
Favorite item: Ladoos
Prasad brought a bag of her mom’s ladoos, an Indian treat made with flour, butter, sugar, and varying other ingredients like saffron, chopped nuts, or raisins. “I don’t even know how to describe them,” said Prasad. “[But] they’re always shaped in a ball, and it’s a very classic Indian sweet.” Most of all they remind her of home and family. And though they aren’t gone yet, she’s already anticipating craving more.
Stephanie Hong
Favorite item: A gift from a friend
Hong held up a square wooden sign emblazoned with her high school’s motto — “FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE” — in all caps. It is meaningful to her partly because it was a gift from a friend and lacrosse teammate back in Bethesda, but also because she finds it inspiring. “I’m bringing this [mentality] to Harvard and [making] the most of every single experience I have here,” she said.
