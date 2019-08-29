Bellvue, Wash.Tennis rackets

As one of the newest players on the men’s tennis team, it’s no surprise that the most important thing Yim brought were his rackets — five of them. He said that he wouldn’t consider going anywhere for any length of time without them. After using a racket for a period of years, Yim says it comes to feel like an extension of his arm. Just as important is that the rackets remind him of lessons learned from the sport. “Tennis has been my passion since I was a little kid, and it’s taught me the values of hard work, dedication, and resiliency that have made me who I am today,” he said.