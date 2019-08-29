Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Their favorite things

The marvel of fruit rotting

Campus

Their favorite things

Campus & Community

Their favorite things

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Newly arrived first-years share special mementos from home

By Juan Siliezar Harvard Staff Writer

Date

Share

Moving in is the easy part. The challenge is making Harvard feel like home. To help with that, many students bring with them mementos that say a bit about who they are and where they’re from. The Gazette asked some first-years for a peek inside their suitcases.

Alan Yim and a tennis racket

Alan Yim

From: Bellvue, Wash.
Favorite item: Tennis rackets


As one of the newest players on the men’s tennis team, it’s no surprise that the most important thing Yim brought were his rackets — five of them. He said that he wouldn’t consider going anywhere for any length of time without them. After using a racket for a period of years, Yim says it comes to feel like an extension of his arm. Just as important is that the rackets remind him of lessons learned from the sport. “Tennis has been my passion since I was a little kid, and it’s taught me the values of hard work, dedication, and resiliency that have made me who I am today,” he said.

Nadine Oury

Nadine Oury

From: Pittsburgh
Favorite item: Salem


Oury is already making plans to host game nights with roommates and friends. She brought the card game Salem, in which players assume the roles of townspeople or witches during the Witch Trials. The goal is to root out who’s a witch and who’s not. Players make accusations, defend themselves, and make alliances. Where it gets interesting is how long those alliances last and who is trustworthy — and not. “There’s a lot of lying,” Oury said, laughing. “We’re definitely all playing.”

Serena Wurmser

Serena Wurmser

From: Montclair, N.J.
Favorite item: Mint plants


In the run-up to move-in day, Wurmser had a series of Post-it notes all over the house reminding her to bring her plants. The reason? “I just love plants,” Wurmser shrugged as she held two of them. “It makes the room lighter … prettier.” Among the ones she treasures most are the mints she uses to make her own tea. It’s something she’s been doing for five years now since she tasted it at a café near her home, and liked it so much she bought mint plants of her own. “You pick a bunch of the leaves, wash them, and put them in a cup with hot water,” Wurmser said. “It’s super easy.”

David Hill

David Hill

From: Silver Spring, Md.
Favorite item: Beats headphones


“I listen to music all the time so [that makes] them the most essential item,” said Hill, talking about his brand-new white-and-blue Beats headphones. Hill, whose father, also named David, graduated from Harvard Law School in 1991, said he has a deep love for music. “Hip-hop, R&B, pop, and all that — all the good stuff. Anything except for country music.” In fact, it’s so rare to catch Hill without headphones that after leaving them in his dorm Hill realized “this is the first time I put them down in like 24 hours.”

Jenny Yoon

Jenny Yoon

From: Los Angeles
Favorite item: Clarinets


Yoon toted her most precious cargo across the country inside a sturdy black suitcase. “Music is an important part of my life,” she said. Yoon started with the piano before switching to clarinet 10 years ago. Music is what keeps her grounded, Yoon said. “It’s a nice constant to my life,” she said. Even when everything is changing, “I still have [music].”

Oliver Hirshland

Oliver Hirshland

From: Needham, Mass.
Favorite item: Picture board


Old memories to warm a new home, Hirshland’s pictures are of family, holidays, moments with friends in high school — like graduation and nights just hanging out — and reminders of his recent gap year volunteering on the South African coast. “I’m from Massachusetts so I’m not going very far,” he said. “But I guess it’s just nice to carry around some of high school with me. Make the new dorm, kind of, feel familiar.”

Siona Prasad

Siona Prasad

From: Vienna, Va.
Favorite item: Ladoos


Prasad brought a bag of her mom’s ladoos, an Indian treat made with flour, butter, sugar, and varying other ingredients like saffron, chopped nuts, or raisins. “I don’t even know how to describe them,” said Prasad. “[But] they’re always shaped in a ball, and it’s a very classic Indian sweet.” Most of all they remind her of home and family. And though they aren’t gone yet, she’s already anticipating craving more.

Stephanie Hong

Stephanie Hong

From: Bethesda, Md.
Favorite item: A gift from a friend


Hong held up a square wooden sign emblazoned with her high school’s motto — “FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE” — in all caps. It is meaningful to her partly because it was a gift from a friend and lacrosse teammate back in Bethesda, but also because she finds it inspiring. “I’m bringing this [mentality] to Harvard and [making] the most of every single experience I have here,” she said.

Related

Students carrying a couch

Making themselves at home in Harvard Yard

Smiles, handshakes, and even a little hair styling as first-years move in

Autumn features of gates and the Barker Center.

Harvard College admits 1,950 to Class of ’23

Grants will ease families’ financial burden substantially; community service a draw

One of Harvard's many ornate gates.

Strong yield for the Class of 2023

College’s Financial Aid Initiative continues to bolster interest

 

Up
Next

Campus & Community

The marvel of fruit rotting

Glass fruit decaying peach curl

Campus & Community

The marvel of fruit rotting

"Fruits in Decay" includes more than 20 glass specimens depicting common agricultural diseases, including peach leaf curl (pictured).

Photos by Jennifer Berglund © 2019 President and Fellows of Harvard College