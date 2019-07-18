“A lot of the prompting for looking at living animal skin was borne from thinking about what animals actually experience over their surfaces while swimming,” Wainwright said. “Although surfaces and skin are great barriers, their texture and roughness can be easily changed. Think about the surfaces of our fingertips when we are in water too long and get wrinkly — or ‘prune-y,’ as my mom says.” Lauder put it another way: Living skin is “under tension,” that is, stretched taut over muscle and fat, rather than left to shrink in on itself and wrinkle.

“Even small differences in the surface of an animal can impact interactions with the surrounding fluid. This means we really want to capture surface texture in a lifelike state, using as precise and accurate a method as possible,” Wainwright said.

To do so, the team used a new modeling technology, spreading a high-fidelity molding compound over a small patch of skin on a living animal, rather like a liquid Band-Aid or Silly Putty. Then they made a 3D model, via gel-based profilometry, mining data from surface measurements to create miniature topographic maps of those surfaces. An older study had looked at the skin on living dolphins but was not able to make such precise measurements or modeling.

Collaborating with researchers at University of California, Santa Cruz, West Chester University, and SeaWorld, the group was able to model the skin of several bottlenose and white-sided dolphins, killer whales, pilot whales, and belugas, which all had been trained to come ashore briefly for routine veterinary care. The skin of these marine mammals (which were safely returned to the water) was compared with that of other swimmers, such as trout and manta rays. The conclusion was that while some sea mammals had some ridges, at least on parts of their parts of their bodies, most did not.

“For the most part,” said Lauder, “dolphins are very, very smooth.”

Why did it take so long for accurate measurements to be made? Popular beliefs about dolphins may have hindered research. “Dolphins are like magical creatures for people,” said Lauder. “They’re beautiful and friendly, and people want to think that they have special properties that enable them to swim so nicely in the ocean. One of those misconceptions was skin surface texture. But that’s wrong.”

Dolphins and whales, he said, swim as well as they do for perfectly ordinary reasons. “They’re very muscular. They’re very streamlined. They have tendons in the tail that are arranged in a way that gives them a lot of thrust. It just doesn’t have much to do with the skin.

“Nature,” Lauder concluded, “has found multiple solutions to moving rapidly through the water.”