The Pets as Therapy program at the Phillips Brooks House Association partners with the Cambridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to bring dogs to interact with residents. Volunteers shepherd dogs lent by members of the Harvard community to visit the center twice each week.

Organizers say that the program, which is designed to offer companionship and therapeutic benefits, actually helps all involved: the residents, student volunteers who experience a break from their routines, and even the dogs, who forge relationships with residents and other animals.