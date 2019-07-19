Dudley Rose

Associate dean for ministry studies and lecturer on ministry, Harvard Divinity School





Currently reading: Without trying to sound too pious, even before I was called to ministry, I was drawn to reading the Bible. And, of course, after I became a preaching minister, I read it a lot. In the last few years I have found myself especially captivated by Genesis. I keep going back to it over and again. I nearly killed my congregation a few years back when I decided to preach straight through the book. Some of them still speak of it. But I am unrepentant.



I’ve recently finished up my Dietrich Bonhoeffer seminar, in which we read “Creation and Fall,” Bonhoeffer’s theological explication of the first three chapters of Genesis. Its insight into the human condition always bowls me over.



Next up: Genesis again — alongside some other related texts. At this stage in my life I find myself pulled to books from my younger days. I want to reread John Steinbeck’s classic novel “East of Eden,” a retelling of the story of Cain and Abel set in the 20th century. I’ve also agreed to a reading and research course next year with a student interested in the Tower of Babel, so I plan to spend some time reading more about that. If I manage to get beyond Genesis 11, I’m not sure what’s next this summer. My night table is piled with books, among them Jill Lepore’s history of the United States, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, and a few books on photography.