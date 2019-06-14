One iconic actress salutes another in “Tea at Five,” a one-woman show starring Faye Dunaway as Katharine Hepburn. The monologue touches on Hepburn’s unconventional childhood, her unlikely rise to stardom, and her often troubled 27-year relationship with Spencer Tracy. Originally starring Kate Mulgrew, author Matthew Lombardo reworked the play for this engagement, which heads to Broadway after its premiere at the Huntington Avenue Theatre, where it runs from June 21‒July 7.
The angst-ridden emotional rollercoaster that is “Dear Evan Hansen” arrives at the Boston Opera House July 10, and “Hello, Dolly!” with Tony Award–winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley, on Aug. 13, while the doomed romance of “Miss Saigon” will touch down at the Citizens Bank Opera House June 12‒30.
“Six” will be at the American Repertory Theater Aug. 21 through Sept. 27. It’s a pop-concert take on the wives of Henry VIII that premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017 and has since racked up the superlatives, including frequent comparisons to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
Galleries
An unusual exhibit at Arts in Watertown, “Please Touch the Art,” is comprised of 52 works that need to be touched (and heard, and in a couple of cases smelled) to be fully absorbed. According to curator Georgina Kleege, these pieces — mainly whimsical and playful, but sometimes deeper and even mournful — invite the viewer to feel what the artist was feeling, to explore the overlap of touch and emotion. See it before it disappears Sept. 6.
On July 20 the Museum of Fine Arts’ Herb Ritts Gallery will open “Make Believe,” the work of five photographers. According to the MFA’s website, the exhibit “presents an enchanted realm where sleeping figures float, women weave spiderwebs, magicians cause children to disappear, and homemade dirigibles fly over icebergs.”
From June 20 through mid-September, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum’s “Big Plans: Picturing Social Reform” uses maps, city plans, photographs, and archival materials to examine “how landscape architects and photographers advocated for social reform in the development of Boston, New York, and Chicago in the late 1800s and early 1900s.” And on Third Thursdays, the Gardner hosts “The Sound of Pride,” what the museum calls “Boston’s longest-running open mic dedicated to the voices of the LGBTQIS communities of color,” which also runs on second Thursdays at the Milky Way in Jamaica Plain.