In the pop music world, some of the biggest of the big names in classic rock are coming to town, from jam-band favorites Phish (at Fenway Park July 5) to the unsinkable Rolling Stones (yes, Mick is healthy again; they’re at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 7). Just as legendary in our book is Bryan Ferry, the glam-rock godfather who recently made the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of Roxy Music. He’s at the Opera House in Boston on Aug. 5. Ditto the team of Elvis Costello and Debbie Harry, touring together for the first time since the 1990s, with Costello and the Imposters sharing a double bill with Blondie at the Pavilion in Boston on July 23.

For those with open ears, the best summer music festival may be the semiannual Solid Sound festival, hosted at Mass. MOCA in North Adams (June 28–30) by alt-rockers Wilco — who currently have a foot in western Massachusetts, despite their Chicago roots, with management headquartered in Easthampton. The festival is designed for people who hate festivals, meaning there’s a wide range of art and music (plus comedy, readings, and theater) through the weekend, with audience comfort kept in mind (no competition for space or food). You don’t even have to be a Wilco fan to enjoy it — though of course it helps, since they’ll be playing two lengthy sets and leader Jeff Tweedy is doing a third. They’re even promising to host a live karaoke set where fans can take turns fronting the band.

Also worth a short commute is the Lowell Folk Festival, where you can enjoy some of the greatest music in the world — blues, bluegrass, African, Cajun, Celtic — in the (ideally) summer sunshine of Jack Kerouac’s old stomping grounds. This year’s lineup is only partially announced so far, but it includes Malian guitar master Vieux Farka Touré and British guitar deity Albert Lee, either of whom alone would be worth the admission price if the event weren’t already free. It all happens July 26–28 at Boarding House Park in Lowell.

If Lee — who co-wrote the Ricky Skaggs hit “Country Boy” — isn’t country enough for you, look for Billy Currington at Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion in Boston July 17, Dierks Bentley in Hartford, Conn., on Aug. 15 and Mansfield on Aug. 16, and the Charlie Daniels Band at the Cabot in Beverly Aug. 30.