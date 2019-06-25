Harvard Museums of Science & Culture welcomed the longest day of the year at their seventh annual Summer Solstice Celebration on Friday. On the Divinity Avenue stage, Off the Ground Circus Arts warmed up the crowd as stilt walkers, jugglers, and acrobats roved throughout the event. Revelers let loose to the sounds of REVMA’s traditional Greek music, Boston Flamenco, and Celtic folk music by Ulster Landing as people of all ages crafted their own fresh flower crowns, petted animals from a traveling farm, and marked the start of a new solar cycle by jumping over a simulated bonfire.