Shining Commencement moments, captured

Angela Merkel speaks from podium.

Shining Commencement moments, captured

Treasure our freedoms, German Chancellor Angela Merkel advised Harvard’s 368th graduating class on Thursday. “Our individual liberties are not givens. Democracy is not something we can take for granted,” she told the crowd during Afternoon Program in Tercentenary Theatre. “Neither is peace, and neither is prosperity.”

Photo by Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Portraits of embraces, laughs, goodbyes, cheers, and triumphs

By Juan Siliezar Harvard Staff Writer

Despite a cool, overcast day, Harvard’s definitive ritual of revelry and accomplishment ultimately shone brightly with displays of grandeur and moments of warmth.

From time-honored ceremonies such as the Baccalaureate Service and the Phi Beta Kappa induction to the call to order by the sheriff of Middlesex County and the pealing of the Harvard and Cambridge Bells, the week was filled with scenes that have come to epitomize Commencement.

Yet hardly lost in all the spectacle was those the day was ultimately for — the 6,665 graduates whose long years of labor and sacrifice led them to the cap and gown, and, of course, their families, who now got to celebrate them with pride.

The 368th Commencement saw long embraces between close friends, laughs among strangers, goodbyes from roommates, cheers and ovations for words well spoken, and, most of all, a palpable feeling of triumph buzzing throughout campus as graduates took the first steps toward what lies ahead.

Ian Saum and Allison Law play drum and piccolo during procession.

Ian Saum ’20 on drum and Allison Law ’20 on piccolo lead the procession to Memorial Hall for the 2019 Phi Beta Kappa Literary Exercises.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Hopi Hoekstra, Logan McCarthy, and Harvard President Larry Bacow process through the seniors on their way to Phi Beta Kappa Literary Exercises.
Seniors enter Sanders Theatre for Phi Beta Kappa Literary Exercises.

Hopi Hoekstra (from left), Logan McCarthy, and Harvard President Larry Bacow process through the seniors on their way to Phi Beta Kappa Literary Exercises on Tuesday morning. Seniors enter Sanders Theatre.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Peter Hartnett (from left), David Schachman, Adrian Magana, and Alana Davitt received their first commissions at a joint ROTC ceremony in Tercentenary Theatre on Wednesday.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

A family member congratulates Alana Davitt (right) at the ROTC Commissioning Ceremony.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Senior reflected in window during Baccalaureate services in Memorial Church.
Johnathan Walton in Memorial Church during the Baccalaureate Service.

Jonathan Walton urged the soon-to-be-graduates to find a cause greater than themselves, and commit their lives to service and sacrifice during the Baccalaureate Service on Tuesday in Memorial Church.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Al Gore speaks from podium during Class Day.

Former Vice President Al Gore ’69 warned against “would-be-autocrats” and a warming world during his Class Day speech, but reminded the audience that “Veritas — truth — is not only Harvard’s motto … it is also democracy’s shield.”

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Nicolas Hornedo delivers the Ivy Oration during Class Day.

Nicolas Hornedo delivers the Ivy Oration, “Make It Count,” at Class Day Exercises on Wednesday.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Audience listens during Class Day at Harvard Business School.
Brandon Rapp speaks from the podium during Class Day at Harvard Business School.

During Harvard Business School’s Class Day, held Wednesday on the Baker Lawn, student speaker Brandon Rapp takes the mic.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photographer sets up class photo of graduates on the steps of Widener Library.

This year’s graduates crowd onto the steps of Widener Library for their class photo.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Seniors smile and hug on the steps of Widener Library.

Joyous seniors share smiles and hugs after Class Day Exercises.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Seniors process past the John Harvard Statue and under the Veritas flag.

Commencement begins as the Class of 2019 processes to Morning Exercises beneath Veritas flags and the John Harvard Statue on Thursday.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Azeddine Chetoui pulls cart of flowers to sell on Commencement morning.

Azeddine Chetoui (center) passes by the Maxwell Dworkin Building to find a spot to sell flowers, as he has for the past seven years on Commencement Morning.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Larry Bacow shakes hands with Angela Merkel as Nick Burns looks on.
Honorary degree recipients and their escorts line up outside Massachusetts Hall.

Harvard President Larry Bacow (left) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Professor Nick Burns to Massachusetts Hall. Honorary degree recipients and their escorts line up before processing into the Yard for Commencement.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Amala and L. Mahadevan and their son Aditya Mahadevan (center) smile during the Senior Class Chapel Service in Memorial Church.

Vaibhav Mohanty (left) and Ethan Craigo make a joyful noise during Senior Class Chapel Service in Memorial Church on Thursday. Mather House Faculty Deans Amala and L. Mahadevan and their son Aditya Mahadevan (center) enjoy the service.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Jonathan Sapers wears a fancy hat outside Harvard Hall.

Marshal Jonathan Sapers ’84 waits outside Harvard Hall for Morning Exercises to begin.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Peter Koutoujian walks ahead of Larry Bacow in procession.

Middlesex County Sheriff Peter Koutoujian walks ahead of Harvard President Larry Bacow as Harvard’s 368th Commencement begins.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Audience members crowd the Yard and the steps of Widener Library.
Graduates look excited as they spot Angela Merkel.

Guests crowd the Yard and fill the steps of Widener Library during Commencement on Thursday. Excited graduates spot German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the Commencement procession.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Larry Bacow waves from the stage.

Larry Bacow waves during his first Commencement as Harvard’s president.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Old and new graduates cross paths during the alumni procession.

Old and new graduates cross paths during the alumni procession preceding the 368th Harvard University Commencement.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Khalil Abdur-Rashid and Cornel West shake hands on the stage.
Daniel Haehn wears a cap decorated with a toy robot, mouse, and brain.

Khalil Abdur-Rashid (left) and Cornel West share a moment onstage during Morning Exercises. Doctor of Philosophy Daniel Haehn seems to ponder a deep question.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Kennedy School of Government graduates wave inflatable globes.

Kennedy School of Government grads wave a symbol of their studies.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer.

Angela Merkel holds her hands in a prayer acknowledging the applause after receiving her honorary degree.

Angela Merkel acknowledges applause after receiving her honorary degree.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer.

 

Graduates cheer on a classmate. Yong Shao and Yanqun Wang spot their son, Edward Wang, in the line of graduates.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Members of the Harvard Band salute Harvard Alumni Association.

The Harvard Band salutes the Harvard Alumni Association during the Afternoon Exercises.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduates from Harvard Medical School wave stethoscopes in the air.

Medical School students wave their stethoscopes at the 368th Commencement in Harvard Yard.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

A students runs past an Elliot House shield on Commencement Day.

A student rushes through Eliot House on Commencement day.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Graduate Michael Liu poses with his family for a photograph.
Moriah Lee hugs her grandmother Joleen Cordeiro who decorated her mortarboard with a lei.

Newly graduated Michael Liu (center) from Winthrop House poses with his family along the Charles River. Kirkland House resident Moriah Lee wears a mortarboard adorned with a lei made by her grandmother, Joleen Cordeiro.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell and Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Guests walk by an ivy covered wall.

After degree conferment ceremonies in the Houses, guests head back to the Yard for the Afternoon Exercises.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Tomislav Zabcic-Matic lounges at the Smith Campus Center.

Campus & Community

What’s next for graduates?

Post-graduation, Tomislav Zabcic-Matic '19, a computer science concentrator, will be moving to San Francisco to work on Athlane, the startup he co-founded. But for now, he's just taking it all in.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer