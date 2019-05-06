The gray clouds blanketing campus this past weekend didn’t stop members of the Harvard community from coming out to join in the Arts First festivities.

CityStep dancers and The Harvard Undergraduate Drummers (THUD) gathered an enthusiastic crowd during kickoff at Science Center Plaza Saturday morning, inviting audience members to show off their moves.

Co-Executive Director of Harvard’s CityStep chapter Disha Trivedi ’19 said she joined the group in her first year with no dance experience.

“People from all different arts groups come to give their artistic talent,” she said of the organization. “These people just really care about giving their art.”

Vismaya Kharkar ’21, also joined in her first year after being involved in dance during high school.

“Dance was a big way I learned to get confident with my own body,” she said. “I love working with kids [and] instilling that confidence and self-love in middle schoolers.”