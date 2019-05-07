Terzah Hill ’20 remembers the kindness and professionalism of the first responders who helped her family when a lightning storm destroyed their home in 2010.

It’s partly why she joined Crimson EMS, Harvard’s student-run emergency medical services organization, which provides emergency medical technician (EMT) training and assists with emergency care at many campus events.

When Crimson EMS started seven years ago, it had only one fully certified EMT. In the years since it has boosted its ranks to 63.

Crimson EMS trainees commit to 15 hours a week each semester. The course covers first aid, CPR, prehospital life support, emergency vehicle instruction, and hazmat training. Harvard University Health Services subsidizes the cost, and Pro EMS of Cambridge provides support, allowing students to train at its facilities and accompany its medics on ambulance calls.

“Since taking and later helping to teach the class, I’ve learned so much about the human body, pathophysiology, and emergency medicine,” said Benjamin Ho ’21, who, like Hill, plans to go to medical school after graduating.

During her time at Harvard, Hill has traveled to Nicaragua and Peru to provide medical support to rural communities without access to health care. She said her Crimson EMS training has been indispensable.

“Being able to use my skills as an EMT on these service trips has been a huge motivation for me to continue pursuing this field and keeping families healthy around the world.”