Commencement at Harvard is a day of formal ceremonies and poignant moments. Below are snippets of the latter, along with some context from celebrations past. (This post will be updated throughout the day.)

A laugh backwards to Class Day

During his humorous Ivy oration on Harvard College’s Class Day on Wednesday, senior Nicolas Hornedo stood at the podium in front of dignitaries, including speaker Al Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential election by the slimmest of Electoral College margins despite gaining more votes than George W. Bush.

Hornedo riffed on life’s ups and downs, including how, though Harvard defeated Yale twice during the Class of 2019’s four-year tenure, they also lost twice.

“But that’s life. We take the good with the bad, because … for every popular vote, there’s an electoral vote,” Hornedo said to laughter from the crowd, adding. “I’m sorry, mister vice president, the search for veritas isn’t always convenient.”

Minutes later, Gore took the podium and drew his own election analogy, which highlighted his selection to speak that day by the senior class.

“I was paying attention when Nicolas said, ‘There’s always a popular vote and the Electoral College,’ and I actually think of the difference between Class Day and Commencement in those terms,” Gore said. “There was a popular vote to select your speaker here today.”

— Alvin Powell

Happiness is hard work

It’s one of the more remarkable logistical feats of Commencement Day: funneling nearly 30,000 people into Harvard Yard, getting them into their seats, and then back out and on their merry way without the unnerving chaos or brusque treatment of concert venues and sports arenas.

That smooth efficiency goes almost unnoticed, thanks to a group of about 80 alumni whose moniker is also their mission, the Committee for the Happy Observance of Commencement.

Each year, the committee strives to maintain the buoyant spirit of Commencement while wrangling the swirl of dignitaries, administrators, faculty, parents, and other loved ones through the convivial confusion, and ensuring the ceremony stays on schedule. The hope is to help facilitate everyone’s celebration without getting in the way.

“You don’t want to dampen someone’s enthusiasm and joy,” said Donna Gibson Stone ’66, who co-chairs the committee this year. “We preach irreverence. Whatever works; whatever keeps the flow going and people happy.”

Committee members are more than ushers. The job requires lots of training, mastery of a thick manual, and plenty of good cheer.

Dressing up in the committee’s formal regalia is a fun but also functional part. Women wear head-to-toe black with red ribbon rosettes and elegant hats of red or black, decorated with ribbons and feathers. Men don traditional morning jackets, white buttonless shirts with white ties and gray vests, and, of course, black top hats. Gold nameplates distinguish “Happy Committee” members from class and senior marshals, who dress with similar flair, and some members wield batons.

The outfits help distinguish them as event officials and add to the day’s celebratory feel for Commencement attendees and for members, who are in high demand for photos, said Stone, who will perform Afternoon Caller duties, summoning the alumni procession into Tercentenary Theatre for the annual meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association. “People get into it,” she said.

“In some ways, it reflects the stuffy old feeling that the committee once had,” co-chair Ned Notis-McConarty ’73 said of the traditional garb. “But it’s looked at with a sense of humor and has a festive, upbeat [feel]. People see us and smile.”