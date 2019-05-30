Skip to content

Snapshots from Harvard's celebratory 368th Commencement, from dawn to dusk

By Harvard Staff

Commencement at Harvard is a day of formal ceremonies and poignant moments. Below are snippets of the latter, along with some context from celebrations past. (This post will be updated throughout the day.)

A laugh backwards to Class Day

During his humorous Ivy oration on Harvard College’s Class Day on Wednesday, senior Nicolas Hornedo stood at the podium in front of dignitaries, including speaker Al Gore, who lost the 2000 presidential election by the slimmest of Electoral College margins despite gaining more votes than George W. Bush.

Hornedo riffed on life’s ups and downs, including how, though Harvard defeated Yale twice during the Class of 2019’s four-year tenure, they also lost twice.

“But that’s life. We take the good with the bad, because … for every popular vote, there’s an electoral vote,” Hornedo said to laughter from the crowd, adding. “I’m sorry, mister vice president, the search for veritas isn’t always convenient.”

Minutes later, Gore took the podium and drew his own election analogy, which highlighted his selection to speak that day by the senior class.

“I was paying attention when Nicolas said, ‘There’s always a popular vote and the Electoral College,’ and I actually think of the difference between Class Day and Commencement in those terms,” Gore said. “There was a popular vote to select your speaker here today.”

— Alvin Powell

Happiness is hard work

It’s one of the more remarkable logistical feats of Commencement Day: funneling nearly 30,000 people into Harvard Yard, getting them into their seats, and then back out and on their merry way without the unnerving chaos or brusque treatment of concert venues and sports arenas.

That smooth efficiency goes almost unnoticed, thanks to a group of about 80 alumni whose moniker is also their mission, the Committee for the Happy Observance of Commencement.

Each year, the committee strives to maintain the buoyant spirit of Commencement while wrangling the swirl of dignitaries, administrators, faculty, parents, and other loved ones through the convivial confusion, and ensuring the ceremony stays on schedule. The hope is to help facilitate everyone’s celebration without getting in the way.

“You don’t want to dampen someone’s enthusiasm and joy,” said Donna Gibson Stone ’66, who co-chairs the committee this year. “We preach irreverence. Whatever works; whatever keeps the flow going and people happy.”

Committee members are more than ushers. The job requires lots of training, mastery of a thick manual, and plenty of good cheer.

Dressing up in the committee’s formal regalia is a fun but also functional part. Women wear head-to-toe black with red ribbon rosettes and elegant hats of red or black, decorated with ribbons and feathers. Men don traditional morning jackets, white buttonless shirts with white ties and gray vests, and, of course, black top hats. Gold nameplates distinguish “Happy Committee” members from class and senior marshals, who dress with similar flair, and some members wield batons.

The outfits help distinguish them as event officials and add to the day’s celebratory feel for Commencement attendees and for members, who are in high demand for photos, said Stone, who will perform Afternoon Caller duties, summoning the alumni procession into Tercentenary Theatre for the annual meeting of the Harvard Alumni Association. “People get into it,” she said.

“In some ways, it reflects the stuffy old feeling that the committee once had,” co-chair Ned Notis-McConarty ’73 said of the traditional garb. “But it’s looked at with a sense of humor and has a festive, upbeat [feel]. People see us and smile.”

Christine P. Hsu (left) and Michael Lewis, both ‘93, are ready to roll out the welcome wagon for Commencement celebrations.

Photo by Tom Fitzsimmons

Alumni were first asked to oversee Commencement Day’s Afternoon Program in 1869. Their original charge was to greet and escort the honorands, lead the alumni procession from the Old Yard into Tercentenary Theatre, and arrange the luncheons — the Chief Marshal’s Spread, the Tree Spread, and the Alumni Spread — held after Morning Exercises.

Over the years, the committee became so expert and essential that it is now called upon to help oversee crowd flow during both the Morning and Afternoon Programs and run other large Harvard gatherings, including the annual fall Convocation for first-year students, and milestone University anniversaries. It also served during the installations of presidents Larry Bacow and Drew Faust.

Today, members do all sorts of things in addition to the committee’s original duties. They serve as all-day escorts for older alums, assist those who have lost their tickets, call the play-by-play for cable TV coverage, and gently inform parents that no, they cannot scale the fencing to get a close-up photo of their graduating daughter or son, and sorry, sir, you cannot save 12 seats.

A seat on the committee is a coveted perch. Candidates are nominated by members and often selected from the pool of veteran class marshals, senior marshals, and aides. But what had once been an insular, clubby domain has evolved in recent years.

“When I first got involved on the Happy Committee 20 years ago, there were a small number of women and it was very much an older crowd,” said Notis-McConarty. “The Happy Committee reflected the Old Harvard.”

Today, men and women are evenly represented and the group has become much more socially diverse and younger, and includes alumni from a broader array of Schools, including the Extension School.

Falling somewhere between Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl, achieving Commencement “happiness” is the result of many months of planning, meetings, and debriefings throughout the year, and some very weary feet at the end of the big day. But it’s all worth it.

“It’s a combination of fun, great friendship, and sense of community with people that are very connected to Harvard over a long period of time, which is very special these days, and doing good work for the University at the same time,” said Notis-McConarty. “For those of us who are doing it, it all fits together that way.”

— Christina Pazzanese

The bells, the bells

A peal of bells rang throughout Cambridge on Commencement morning. For the 31st consecutive year a number of neighboring churches and institutions started the ringing in celebration of Harvard and the city of Cambridge.

In a bow to the past, when bells of varying tones summoned people from sleep to prayer, to work, or to study, this joyful noise began at 11:45 a.m., just after the sheriff of Middlesex County declared the morning Commencement exercises adjourned. The bells rang for about 15 minutes.

The Lowell House bells on standby, ready for Commencement morning.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard file photo

The bell in the Memorial Church tower, for years the only one to acknowledge the  Commencement Day, was joined in pealing by bells cast to replace the original 17-bell Russian zvon of Lowell House, which was returned to the Danilov Monastery near Moscow in 2008; by the bells of the Business School and the Divinity School; the historic “Harvard Chime” of Christ Church Cambridge; and the bells of the Church of the New Jerusalem, First Church Congregational, First Parish Unitarian Universalist, First Baptist Church, St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, University Lutheran Church, Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, and St. Anthony’s Church.

— Cynthia W. Rossano

Old times, from Samuel Eliot Morrison

As Harvard trivia aficionados know, “Three Centuries of Harvard (1636-1936)” is an often ribald recounting of Harvard traditions by Samuel Eliot Morison, Class of 1908, a renown maritime historian and colorful former Harvard president who used to arrive on campus each day on horseback donning shiny riding boots and flashing a riding crop. His now-classic text preserves many essential facts about Old Harvard, as well as some bygone tidbits about Commencements past.

Among them:

Pray give us order

Of Commencement’s many tried-and-true traditions, carousing was once chief among them. The first Commencement was held on Sept. 23, 1642 for nine graduates in the “Old College,” Harvard’s first new building in an area between Matthews and Weld halls. From very early on, beginning with President Urian Oakes, who served from 1680 to 1681, College administrators were openly concerned about the “excessive hospitality, drunkenness and disorder” at Commencement. Later, Presidents Cotton Mather and John Leverett “adopted severe prohibitions against commencers’ providing plumb cake and mixed drinks in their rooms under penalty of losing their degree.” But with few holidays on the calendar for the public to enjoy, the crowds grew along with the disorder. So, to try and keep a lid on the rowdiness that Commencement stirred up, during President Benjamin Wadsworth’s tenure (1725-1737) the Corporation would keep the exact date of graduation secret until one or two weeks in advance. They also scheduled the ceremonies not on Wednesdays, but on Fridays “so that the rest of the week would not be consumed with Saturnalia.” But the move was deemed “an intolerable grievance” not just by the public, “but by the country clergy, for whom a Friday Commencement gave insufficient time to sober up and get home for the Sabbath.”

Pay to play

The now-familiar class reunions held during Commencement week began around the 1820s, with those living in the Boston area occasionally gathering for dinners at the homes of fellow graduates. Though graduates left campus, they contributed statements about their lives and plans to an album maintained by the class secretary. The Class of 1822 was the first to publish the album as a report

Even in 1816, paying for a college education was a significant burden. “‘The expense of a college life at Cambridge is very great … near three hundred dollars a year,’ wrote a freshman; to do it in fashionable style must have cost nearer four hundred,” Morison recounted. A Congressman from South Carolina, who had arranged for a Boston friend to pay his son’s Harvard bills, thought $600 a year a more fitting allowance to live comfortably in Cambridge. Of course, that did not include the cost to host one of the lavish Commencement ‘spreads’ that “fashionable or socially ambitious parents spared no expense.” One graduate, whose college tuition bill was less than $160 a year, had his parents splash out $780 to provide a catered dinner for 100 guests on a lawn in Cambridge.

Know your robes

Honorands' gowns prepared for Commencement exercises.

Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard file photo

As Oscar Wilde once said, “One can never be overdressed or overeducated.” That’s never more true than today, when Commencement festivities bring out a randy rainbow of colors against a backdrop of Harvard crimson. According to the Harvard Commencement Office, the colors signify something important about the wearer’s degree and School.

The gowns: Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts, and professional degrees such as Master of Business Administration, black; Doctor of Philosophy, crimson

The hoods: Black with crimson silk linings, longer for doctoral candidates than master candidates.

The lapels: Emblems embroidered on gown lapels, known as “crow’s feet” signify how a degree was conferred. Two feet are for earned degrees, three feet are for honorary degrees. The feet are color coded by the School from which a graduate or faculty member is affiliated.

  • White: Faculty of Arts and Sciences, including Harvard College and the Extension School
  • Dark blue: Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (Doctor of Philosophy)
  • Khaki: Harvard Business School
  • Lilac: Harvard School of Dental Medicine
  • Yellow: Graduate School of Design
  • Scarlet: Harvard Divinity School
  • Light blue: Graduate School of Education
  • Peacock blue: Harvard Kennedy School
  • Purple: Harvard Law School
  • Green: Harvard Medical School
  • Salmon pink: Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
  • Orange: Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

Honorable mention

The very first honorary degree awarded by the University was a Master of Art given out in 1753. The recipient was none other than Benjamin Franklin, despite the fact that in 1722, as a cheeky 16-year-old writing under a pseudonym in  the New England Courant, his family’s newspaper, Franklin mocked the parents of Harvard graduates as “blind to their children’s dullness” and called its students “proud and self-conceited” “blockheads” who left the University learning little more than “how to enter a room genteelly.”

It would be nearly two decades before the second honorary degree was conferred. In April 1776, General George Washington was awarded a Doctor of Laws for his leadership driving the British out of Boston just a month earlier. Washington had arrived in Cambridge on July 2, 1775 to serve as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army and lead the effort to snuff out the Siege of Boston. He spent his first two weeks in Cambridge at the Benjamin Wadsworth House in Harvard Yard, the home of Harvard College President Samuel Langdon, before taking up residence at 105 Brattle Street on “Tory Row,” a grand home that would decades later become known as the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow House.

— Christina Pazzanese

 

