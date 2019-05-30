Today the University awarded a total of 6,665 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.
Harvard College granted a total of 1,554 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.
All figures include degrees awarded in November 2018 and March and May 2019.
Harvard College
1,554 degrees
- 1,494 Bachelor of Arts
- 60 Bachelor of Science
Graduate School of Arts and Sciences
688 degrees
- 197 Master of Arts
- 63 Master of Science
- 8 Master of Engineering
- 420 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences
483 degrees
- 263 Bachelor of Arts
- 61 Bachelor of Science
- 7 Master of Engineering
- 57 Master of Science
- 18 Master in Design Engineering
- 77 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard Business School
934 degrees
- 927 Master of Business Administration
- 7 Doctor of Business Administration
Harvard Divinity School
108 degrees
- 33 Master of Divinity
- 72 Master of Theological Studies
- 3 Doctor of Theology
Harvard Law School
801 degrees
- 190 Master of Laws
- 12 Doctor of Juridical Science
- 599 Doctor of Law
Harvard Kennedy School
582 degrees
- 82 Master in Public Administration
- 219 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)
- 62 Master in Public Administration in International Development
- 207 Master in Public Policy
- 3 Doctor of Political Economy & Government
- 9 Doctor of Public Policy
Harvard Graduate School of Design
364 degrees
- 94 Master in Architecture
- 31 Master of Architecture in Urban Design
- 81 Master in Design Studies
- 76 Master in Landscape Architecture
- 5 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design
- 51 Master in Urban Planning
- 8 Doctor of Design
- 18 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)
Harvard Graduate School of Education
742 degrees
- 683 Master of Education
- 16 Certificate of Advanced Study
- 25 Doctor of Education Leadership
- 18 Doctor of Education
Harvard Medical School
295 degrees
- 19 Master of Biomedical Informatics
- 33 Master of Bioethics
- 10 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety
- 66 Master in Medical Science
- 167 Doctor of Medicine
Harvard School of Dental Medicine
61 degrees
- 19 Master of Medical Sciences
- 8 Doctor of Medical Sciences
- 34 Doctor of Dental Medicine
Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
483 degrees
- 282 Master of Public Health
- 95 Master of Science
- 26 Master in Health Care Management
- 15 Master of Arts
- 12 Doctor of Public Health
- 25 Doctor of Science
- 28 Doctor of Philosophy
Harvard Extension School
1,124 degrees
- 3 Associate in Arts
- 159 Bachelor of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies
- 962 Master of Liberal Arts in Extension Studies