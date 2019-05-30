Today the University awarded a total of 6,665 degrees and certificates. A breakdown of degrees and programs is listed below.

Harvard College granted a total of 1,554 degrees. Degrees from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences were awarded by Harvard College, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and the Graduate School of Design.

All figures include degrees awarded in November 2018 and March and May 2019.

Harvard College

1,554 degrees

1,494 Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Arts 60 Bachelor of Science

Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

688 degrees

197 Master of Arts

Master of Arts 63 Master of Science

Master of Science 8 Master of Engineering

420 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

483 degrees

263 Bachelor of Arts

Bachelor of Arts 61 Bachelor of Science

Bachelor of Science 7 Master of Engineering

57 Master of Science

Master of Science 18 Master in Design Engineering

77 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard Business School

934 degrees

927 Master of Business Administration

Master of Business Administration 7 Doctor of Business Administration

Harvard Divinity School

108 degrees

33 Master of Divinity

Master of Divinity 72 Master of Theological Studies

Master of Theological Studies 3 Doctor of Theology

Harvard Law School

801 degrees

190 Master of Laws

Master of Laws 12 Doctor of Juridical Science

Doctor of Juridical Science 599 Doctor of Law

Harvard Kennedy School

582 degrees

82 Master in Public Administration

219 Master in Public Administration (Mid-Career)

62 Master in Public Administration in International Development

207 Master in Public Policy

3 Doctor of Political Economy & Government

9 Doctor of Public Policy

Harvard Graduate School of Design

364 degrees

94 Master in Architecture

Master in Architecture 31 Master of Architecture in Urban Design

Master of Architecture in Urban Design 81 Master in Design Studies

Master in Design Studies 76 Master in Landscape Architecture

Master in Landscape Architecture 5 Master of Landscape Architecture in Urban Design

51 Master in Urban Planning

Master in Urban Planning 8 Doctor of Design

18 Master in Design Engineering (Joint with SEAS)

Harvard Graduate School of Education

742 degrees

683 Master of Education

Master of Education 16 Certificate of Advanced Study

25 Doctor of Education Leadership

Doctor of Education Leadership 18 Doctor of Education

Harvard Medical School

295 degrees

19 Master of Biomedical Informatics

33 Master of Bioethics

10 Master of Healthcare Quality and Safety

66 Master in Medical Science

Master in Medical Science 167 Doctor of Medicine

Harvard School of Dental Medicine

61 degrees

19 Master of Medical Sciences

8 Doctor of Medical Sciences

Doctor of Medical Sciences 34 Doctor of Dental Medicine

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

483 degrees

282 Master of Public Health

95 Master of Science

26 Master in Health Care Management

15 Master of Arts

12 Doctor of Public Health

25 Doctor of Science

28 Doctor of Philosophy

Harvard Extension School

1,124 degrees