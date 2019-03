In the molecular and cellular biology lab of Nicholas Bellono last month, students studied the sting of an upside-down jellyfish. Nearby, in the lab of Physics Professor Mikhail Lukin, others used laser lights to chill atoms to temperatures colder than those found in space.

To highlight the range of research being done in Harvard’s science labs, we recently visited students doing hands-on work in fields from quantum science to biology. What follows is just a snapshot.