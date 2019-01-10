Alumni can vote this spring for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) elected directors.

Ballots will be sent no later than April 1. Completed ballots must be received by 5 p.m. E.D.T. on May 21 to be counted. All holders of Harvard degrees, except Corporation members and officers of instruction and government at Harvard, are entitled to vote for Overseer candidates. The election for HAA directors is open to all Harvard degree holders.

Candidates for Overseer may also be nominated by petition. Eligible voters may go to elections.harvard.edu for more information. The deadline for all petitions is Feb. 1.

The HAA Nominating Committee has proposed the following candidates in 2019:

For Overseer:

Danguole Spakevicius Altman ’81, magna cum laude

Founder, Vapogenix Inc.

Houston, Texas

Alice Hm Chen, M.P.H. ’01

Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director, San Francisco Health Network

Berkeley, Calif.

Scott C. Collins ’87 magna cum laude, J.D. ’90 cum laude

Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Summit Partners

Boston

Janet Echelman ’87 magna cum laude

Visual Artist, Studio Echelman

Brookline, Mass.

Vivian Hunt, DBE, ’89 cum laude, M.B.A. ’95

Managing Partner, U.K. and Ireland, McKinsey & Company, Inc.

London, England

Tyler Jacks ’83 magna cum laude

Director, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Cambridge, Mass.

John B. King Jr. ’96 (’95) magna cum laude

President and Chief Executive Officer, The Education Trust

Washington, D.C.

Reshma Saujani, M.P.P. ’99

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Who Code

New York, N.Y.

Ryan Wise, Ed.L.D. ’13

Director, Iowa Department of Education

Des Moines, Iowa

For Elected Director:

George C. Alex ’81 cum laude

Chief Executive Officer, Twin Oaks Capital

Cohasset, Mass.

Bryan C. Barnhill II ’08

City Manager of the City Solutions Group, Ford Smart Mobility

Detroit, Mich.

Ethel Billie Branch ’01 cum laude, J.D. ’08, M.P.P. ’08

Attorney General, The Navajo Nation

Window Rock, Ariz.

Salomé Cisnal de Ugarte, L.L.M. ’94

Managing Partner, Hogan Lovells

Brussels, Belgium

Adrienne E. Dominguez ’90 cum laude

Partner, Intellectual Property, Thompson & Knight LLP

Dallas, Texas

Michael J. Gaw ’90 magna cum laude

Assistant Director, Division of Trading and Markets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Alexandria, Va.

Christina Lewis ’02 cum laude

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, All Star Code

New York, N.Y.

Zandile H. Moyo ’00 cum laude

Consultant, Strategy & Financial Advisory Services

Indian Springs, Ala.

Derek C.M. van Bever, M.B.A. ’88, M.Div. ’11

Senior Lecturer and Director of the Forum for Growth & Innovation, Harvard Business School

Cambridge, Mass.

The HAA nominating committee has nominated nine candidates for Overseer rather than the usual eight. That reflects an additional vacancy created by the departure of James Hildreth, who stepped down because of other professional obligations.