Alumni can vote this spring for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) elected directors.
Ballots will be sent no later than April 1. Completed ballots must be received by 5 p.m. E.D.T. on May 21 to be counted. All holders of Harvard degrees, except Corporation members and officers of instruction and government at Harvard, are entitled to vote for Overseer candidates. The election for HAA directors is open to all Harvard degree holders.
Candidates for Overseer may also be nominated by petition. Eligible voters may go to elections.harvard.edu for more information. The deadline for all petitions is Feb. 1.
The HAA Nominating Committee has proposed the following candidates in 2019:
For Overseer:
Danguole Spakevicius Altman ’81, magna cum laude
Founder, Vapogenix Inc.
Houston, Texas
Alice Hm Chen, M.P.H. ’01
Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Director, San Francisco Health Network
Berkeley, Calif.
Scott C. Collins ’87 magna cum laude, J.D. ’90 cum laude
Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Summit Partners
Boston
Janet Echelman ’87 magna cum laude
Visual Artist, Studio Echelman
Brookline, Mass.
Vivian Hunt, DBE, ’89 cum laude, M.B.A. ’95
Managing Partner, U.K. and Ireland, McKinsey & Company, Inc.
London, England
Tyler Jacks ’83 magna cum laude
Director, Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, Mass.
John B. King Jr. ’96 (’95) magna cum laude
President and Chief Executive Officer, The Education Trust
Washington, D.C.
Reshma Saujani, M.P.P. ’99
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Who Code
New York, N.Y.
Ryan Wise, Ed.L.D. ’13
Director, Iowa Department of Education
Des Moines, Iowa
For Elected Director:
George C. Alex ’81 cum laude
Chief Executive Officer, Twin Oaks Capital
Cohasset, Mass.
Bryan C. Barnhill II ’08
City Manager of the City Solutions Group, Ford Smart Mobility
Detroit, Mich.
Ethel Billie Branch ’01 cum laude, J.D. ’08, M.P.P. ’08
Attorney General, The Navajo Nation
Window Rock, Ariz.
Salomé Cisnal de Ugarte, L.L.M. ’94
Managing Partner, Hogan Lovells
Brussels, Belgium
Adrienne E. Dominguez ’90 cum laude
Partner, Intellectual Property, Thompson & Knight LLP
Dallas, Texas
Michael J. Gaw ’90 magna cum laude
Assistant Director, Division of Trading and Markets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Alexandria, Va.
Christina Lewis ’02 cum laude
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, All Star Code
New York, N.Y.
Zandile H. Moyo ’00 cum laude
Consultant, Strategy & Financial Advisory Services
Indian Springs, Ala.
Derek C.M. van Bever, M.B.A. ’88, M.Div. ’11
Senior Lecturer and Director of the Forum for Growth & Innovation, Harvard Business School
Cambridge, Mass.
The HAA nominating committee has nominated nine candidates for Overseer rather than the usual eight. That reflects an additional vacancy created by the departure of James Hildreth, who stepped down because of other professional obligations.