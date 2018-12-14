Harvard University Dining Services (HUDS) serves an estimated 25,000 meals a day. At that scale, meeting its mission to dish up fresh, healthy food requires creativity. One way it is working to achieve that goal is through a partnership with local fish wholesaler Red’s Best that puts fresh seafood on students’ and faculty members’ plates twice a week. Fish processed at Red’s Best pier in the Seaport District early in the morning is prepared that same day by HUDS chefs and served for dinner on Wednesday and lunch Friday. On a recent Wednesday, Red’s delivered 900 pounds of swordfish for just one dinner. The Gazette follows the catch of the day from pier to plate.