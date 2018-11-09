Yet, his manuscripts, while popular, are not the most requested works in the collection. According to Morris, the literary entry attracting the greatest attention is Vidal’s screenplay for the erotic historical drama “Caligula.”

Other items in the archive point to Vidal’s friendships and feuds, including documents related to a libel lawsuit filed in 1975. Vidal sued novelist Truman Capote and the magazine “Playgirl” for an interview in which Capote claimed Vidal had been thrown out of the White House years earlier by Robert F. Kennedy. The case was settled in 1983 when Capote agreed to apologize to Vidal in writing.

Photos in the archive capture Vidal in his youth and later, alone and with friends. A black-and-white Polaroid from 1955 shows actor Paul Newman in a white T-shirt. In a photo dated 1956, Vidal is chatting with Newman’s wife, Joanne Woodward. The couple were well-known members of Vidal’s inner circle.

Vidal’s long ties to Harvard

Much of Vidal’s official archive arrived at Harvard years ago. The author initially deposited his papers at the Wisconsin Center for Film and Theater Research in the 1960s. Near the turn of the millennium, James Walsh, retired keeper of rare books at Houghton, visited Vidal’s cliffside villa in Ravello, Italy. While sipping drinks on the terrace overlooking the Amalfi Coast and listening to Vidal express concern about the handling of his papers, Walsh told the author he was certain Harvard would be happy to house the collection. Vidal agreed. Wisconsin released them, and the papers arrived in Cambridge in 2002.

“We promised that we would immediately catalog what he gave us, and that took us four years. It was a major investment of time on our part, but it was a very important gift, and a major research resource for us, so we were happy to make it a priority,” said Morris.

Vidal’s interest in Harvard, while not obvious, was longstanding. Some speculate it dates to his initial desire to matriculate at the College. In an interview with “Inside Higher Ed” in 2007, Vidal said he had been planning to attend until his military service interfered. When he mustered out of the Army in 1946, he thought that another four-year commitment, this time to Harvard where professors would tell him how to write, seemed, he told the publication, “too great a risk.” (His book “Williwaw” was already being published.)

In the late ’40s Vidal visited campus to lecture, addressing many of his former Phillips Exeter classmates in the crowd. He continued to lecture at Harvard through the years and even played the part of a Harvard professor in the 1994 film “With Honors.” During a campus visit in 2007 to check on his archive, library staff hosted him for lunch at the Faculty Club, where he was “incredibly charming and told great stories,” recalled Morris. “It was just a very, very pleasant occasion.”

Little did Morris know she would one day visit his home. Morris and assistant Heather Cole flew to California to survey the material in Vidal’s house in the Hollywood Hills. It was warm and welcoming, she said, filled with fine art and antiques alongside quirky memorabilia, such as casts of Abraham Lincoln’s hands honoring the publication of “Lincoln.” His bedroom was “beautifully decorated,” said Morris, with an “immense bed.” Its walls were covered with framed magazine covers of the author’s face, family photos, as well as a document commemorating his appointment by President John Kennedy to a White House cultural commission.

“His home was just lovely, with a lot of personality to it,” said Morris. “You could imagine him giving fabulous parties.”

Houghton Library will host a celebration in honor of the Gore Vidal bequest at Loeb House on Wednesday (Nov. 14) at 5.30 p.m., highlighted by “Gore Vidal in His Time,” a talk by Jay Parini, author of “Empire of Self: A Life of Gore Vidal.” A reception and pop-up exhibition at Houghton Library from Vidal’s papers will follow.

