GAZETTE: Let’s talk more about the new suite of services being offered by CAMHS. In addition to providing more space within HUHS to meet with students in a clinical setting, you’re also ramping up your efforts to meet students where they are.

BARREIRA: CAMHS has adopted a community health model to increase the ways in which we can have a positive impact on Harvard students, who may come into contact with CAMHS through a diversity of activities, such as peer student education groups or peer counseling groups, or through meetings with proctors and tutors at the College. Many of the ways that CAMHS touches the lives of students across campus are not clinical in nature, but educational or prevention-based, and sometimes these interactions may lead to formal treatment.

Another important point to underscore is that originally CAMHS was called student mental health services, and we purposely changed it to counseling and mental health services because a counseling center is available for students who have any kind of adjustment problems; not just in terms of needing medication or psychotherapy. The shift in name also occurred with the desire to increase the space: We’re more than just student mental health services. The component of counseling is important, and the scope of what we provide is broad.

LEWIS: This broad scope, critically important to our mission, also creates challenges, especially with regard to access. We can see 130 to 150, sometimes more, new students every week, and we need to provide an initial 30-minute assessment for each of them. Last spring, we began piloting some of our new initiatives that focus on changing the way in which students get into CAMHS. The president’s office also provided us with two new full-time staffers to coordinate these points of access and refer students both within and outside of the Harvard community, and it has already made a big difference. Our new goal aims to have students seen or spoken to on the phone for their first assessment within 48 hours of first seeking out care, and we’re able to offer more consistent follow-up visits, usually on a weekly or biweekly basis, for those students who continue to receive short-term clinical care at CAMHS. For students for whom a longer-term treatment course is recommended, we connect them with therapy options outside of Harvard in a timely manner.

Our new program “Let’s Talk,” which we piloted this past spring, places counselors out in the community in various locations across Harvard. [You can find those locations and corresponding hours here.] We recognize that a large percentage of the students we serve come to CAMHS one to two to three times, and don’t necessarily need clinical care. At “Let’s Talk” locations, students can stop by and have an anonymous conversation about whether or not they might need further counseling, they can ask questions regarding a friend, or even simply solicit the advice of a professional. This fall, we’re offering 20 hours of “Let’s Talk” over five days in several locations. Our program follows a similar “Let’s Talk” initiative launched at Cornell 10 years ago. The program is free of charge, like all of CAMHS’ services, and no appointment is necessary.