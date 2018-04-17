“Hands on! Shoulders! Ready! Up!”

Jennie Kunes shouts commands as her teammates hoist a boat off the racks of the Newell Boathouse.

“Walk it out! Going downstream!”

Kunes, a junior, says that back in high school her friends suggested she join rowing as a coxswain because she is “small and loud.”

Now the 4-foot-11, 105-pound Kunes plays a role akin to a quarterback for Harvard’s heavyweight varsity rowers.

Coxswains call out instruction while sitting opposite rowers, the only crew member facing the direction the boat is moving. Charged with keeping the crew and equipment safe, they make all of the decisions on the water.