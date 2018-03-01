“The new space provides such a great opportunity to be able to support both offices, and provides really valuable resources for our students” said Roland Davis, associate dean of students for diversity and inclusion. “It’s so great to see the way students have already begun to embrace the new space and take advantage of it, and we’re looking forward to seeing more and more people here as we continue to promote it.”

One of the key upgrades is the inclusion of a ramp leading to the entrance. “The new space is fully accessible, which is really a reflection of the values of our office,” said Sheehan Scarborough ’07, director of the BGLTQ office. “It helps to emphasize our message that everyone is welcome here.”