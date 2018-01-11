Teddy Roosevelt boxed. Tommy Lee Jones played football. Neil deGrasse Tyson wrestled.

For generations, Harvard University students have turned to physical activity for a break from rigorous study.

Current junior Jack Deschler’s release is climbing.

“The climbing team has been a way for me to unplug from the stress of papers and problem sets,” Deschler said. “I come back refreshed and ready to work again.”

With 40 varsity athletic teams, 67 club sports, and 26 intramural programs at Harvard, there is no shortage of options for student athletes.